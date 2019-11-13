Tesco Steak & Kidney Shortcrust Pie 200G

meat was like toughened rubber. Awful.
meat was like toughened rubber. Awful.
Good value
Nice shortcrust pastry with filling quantity reflected in the price, I.e quite low, but it was ok. However not very flavoursome. I’d buy them again.
Dreadful!
Hard pastry, very little filling and stringy meat with a minute piece of kidney. Nothing like the photo. .
garbage.
where was the kidney, false advertising, keep well away.
it was good quality and plenty of kidney in it was
it was good quality and plenty of kidney in it was lovely enjoyed every bite
Great value pie
I had one of these for my dinner yesterday and it was really good. Unlike on past occasions the pastry was nice and short and the filling had a good portion of meat and a bit of kidney too.
Not a good pie!!
Poor excuse for a pie. Mostly kidney for filling. 2 tiny bits of steak. Would be 0 stars.
Looking for pie like mum made then don’t buy this
The pie was very thick with pastry and the filling, even though described as steak and kidney, was mostly kidney which had not had the hard central core removed
Tasteless and chewy
I'm afraid I had to write this review because this pie was so horrible. It was like eating dog food in a stale pitta bread. The meat was tough and chewy, there was a small amount of gravy which was watery and unseasoned, and the pastry was dense - not the buttery flaky shortcrust pastry you would expect it to be.
Ready for any time
I bought two, in case, I was stuck, I was last night, it was great my order is in for Wed with 2 more steak pies.