Tesco Steak & Kidney Shortcrust Pie 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2282kJ 546kcal
    27%
  • Fat30.6g
    44%
  • Saturates13.3g
    67%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1141kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry pie filled with chunks of beef steak and kidney in gravy.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com.
  • Tesco Shortcrust Pastry Steak & Kidney Pie. Crumbly pastry filled with tender steak and kidney in a rich beef gravy. Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you'd make it at home, giving a delicate shortcrust pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is then deep filled, topped and milk glazed for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Crumbly pastry filled with tender steak and kidney in a rich beef gravy.
  • Shortcrust pastry
  • Crumbly pastry filled with tender steak and kidney in rich beef gravy
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (26%), Beef Kidney (12%), Palm Oil, Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Onion, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Stock, Black Treacle, Tomato Paste, Balsamic Vinegar, Malted Barley Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Thyme, Salt, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Clove Powder, Lemon Oil.

Beef Stock contains: Beef Extract, Beef, Water, Tomato Purée, Carrot Concentrate, Salt, Leek Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Laurel, Tarragon Oil, Thyme Oil, Garlic Oil.

Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (200g)
Energy1141kJ / 273kcal2282kJ / 546kcal
Fat15.3g30.6g
Saturates6.7g13.3g
Carbohydrate23.6g47.3g
Sugars1.9g3.7g
Fibre1.5g2.9g
Protein9.5g19.0g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

meat was like toughened rubber. Awful.

1 stars

meat was like toughened rubber. Awful.

Good value

3 stars

Nice shortcrust pastry with filling quantity reflected in the price, I.e quite low, but it was ok. However not very flavoursome. I’d buy them again.

Dreadful!

1 stars

Hard pastry, very little filling and stringy meat with a minute piece of kidney. Nothing like the photo. .

garbage.

1 stars

where was the kidney, false advertising, keep well away.

it was good quality and plenty of kidney in it was

4 stars

it was good quality and plenty of kidney in it was lovely enjoyed every bite

Great value pie

4 stars

I had one of these for my dinner yesterday and it was really good. Unlike on past occasions the pastry was nice and short and the filling had a good portion of meat and a bit of kidney too.

Not a good pie!!

1 stars

Poor excuse for a pie. Mostly kidney for filling. 2 tiny bits of steak. Would be 0 stars.

Looking for pie like mum made then don’t buy this

1 stars

The pie was very thick with pastry and the filling, even though described as steak and kidney, was mostly kidney which had not had the hard central core removed

Tasteless and chewy

1 stars

I'm afraid I had to write this review because this pie was so horrible. It was like eating dog food in a stale pitta bread. The meat was tough and chewy, there was a small amount of gravy which was watery and unseasoned, and the pastry was dense - not the buttery flaky shortcrust pastry you would expect it to be.

Ready for any time

5 stars

I bought two, in case, I was stuck, I was last night, it was great my order is in for Wed with 2 more steak pies.

