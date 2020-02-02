Keep It Handy Bendy Lighter

rubbish
Waste of money
Lighter lasted for 1 week till the spring broke ,don’t waste your money
Useless. It worked for a short time and now it wont light. Much better value to buy matches.
Cheap rubbish - the trigger broke on BOTH the lighters I bought after a just a few uses!! Will get a refund.
useless
Its is horribly cheap feeling plastic. It never worked from the moment it arrived. I felt horribly let down by this product
Very helpful and useful and most important safe well done Tesco