Keep It Handy Bendy Lighter

1.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Keep It Handy Bendy Lighter
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
  • - Refillable
  • - Can be bent to light in hard to reach areas.
  • - Product Dimensions H27.5 x W6.5 x L2 cm
  • This refillable and child resistant lighter is ideal for candles in winter and barbecues in summer. Comes in various colours.

6 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

rubbish

1 stars

waste of money

Waste of money

1 stars

Lighter lasted for 1 week till the spring broke ,don’t waste your money

Useless. It worked for a short time and now it won

1 stars

Useless. It worked for a short time and now it wont light. Much better value to buy matches.

Cheap rubbish - the trigger broke on BOTH the lig

1 stars

Cheap rubbish - the trigger broke on BOTH the lighters I bought after a just a few uses!! Will get a refund.

useless

1 stars

Its is horribly cheap feeling plastic. It never worked from the moment it arrived. I felt horribly let down by this product

Very helpful and useful and most important safe we

5 stars

Very helpful and useful and most important safe well done Tesco

