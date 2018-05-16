By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 15 Chocolate Cake Bars

£ 2.00
£0.13/each
Each cake bar
  • Energy544kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars13.8g
    15%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1814kJ / 433kcal

Product Description

  • 15 Chocolate flavoured sponge cake bars topped with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered with milk chocolate.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Milk Chocolate (37%), Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (27%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Soya Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Dried Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Shea Fat, Palm Oil, Sal Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring.

Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Salt, Egg White.

 

Note : The soya allergen in the process aid is covered by the declaration of this ingredient within the chocolate.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 15 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

15 x Cake Bars

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach cake bar (typically 30g)
Energy1814kJ / 433kcal544kJ / 130kcal
Fat19.2g5.8g
Saturates12.0g3.6g
Carbohydrate58.6g17.6g
Sugars46.1g13.8g
Fibre1.7g0.5g
Protein5.5g1.7g
Salt0.23g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

