Tesco 15 Chocolate Cake Bars

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1814kJ / 433kcal
Product Description
- 15 Chocolate flavoured sponge cake bars topped with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered with milk chocolate.
- Chocolate buttercream. Chocolate sponge covered in milk chocolate for a sweet treat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Milk Chocolate (37%), Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (27%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Soya Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Dried Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins.
Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Shea Fat, Palm Oil, Sal Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring.
Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Salt, Egg White.
Note : The soya allergen in the process aid is covered by the declaration of this ingredient within the chocolate.
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 15 servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
15 x Cake Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each cake bar (typically 30g)
|Energy
|1814kJ / 433kcal
|544kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|19.2g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|12.0g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|17.6g
|Sugars
|46.1g
|13.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019