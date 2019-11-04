Tesco Pikelets 6 Pack

Burnt on the bottom, these tasted burnt. Not sure
Burnt on the bottom, these tasted burnt. Not sure if it was a bad batch
Tough, chewy and only 5 in the pack.
Tough, chewy and only 5 in the pack.
Tesco seems to have changed the recipe or method o
Tesco seems to have changed the recipe or method of baking; they are not nearly as good as a few weeks ago.
If you haven't had pikelets before, these are like
If you haven't had pikelets before, these are like a thin crumpet which requires less toasting. They can be frozen, which is useful. Good with butter or peanut butter or grated cheese.
Ideal size for kids.
Every time I order these they are very wet inside