Tesco Pikelets 6 Pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 816kJ / 193kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Pikelets
  • Spread with soft cream cheese and top with smoked salmon for a twist on a classic blini.
  • Made with buttermilk

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Buttermilk (Milk) (25%), Water, Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Rye Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Consume within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pikelet (27g)
Energy816kJ / 193kcal220kJ / 52kcal
Fat1.0g0.3g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate38.1g10.3g
Sugars4.0g1.1g
Fibre2.4g0.6g
Protein6.6g1.8g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Burnt on the bottom, these tasted burnt. Not sure if it was a bad batch

2 stars

Burnt on the bottom, these tasted burnt. Not sure if it was a bad batch

Tough, chewy and only 5 in the pack.

1 stars

Tough, chewy and only 5 in the pack.

Tesco seems to have changed the recipe or method o

3 stars

Tesco seems to have changed the recipe or method of baking; they are not nearly as good as a few weeks ago.

If you haven't had pikelets before, these are like

4 stars

If you haven't had pikelets before, these are like a thin crumpet which requires less toasting. They can be frozen, which is useful. Good with butter or peanut butter or grated cheese.

Ideal size for kids.

2 stars

Every time I order these they are very wet inside

