4(4)Write a review
Tesco Fish Pie 800G ..
£ 3.50
£4.38/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1908kJ 455kcal
    23%
  • Fat19.7g
    28%
  • Saturates12.7g
    64%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 497kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Pollock in a cheese sauce topped with mashed potato and a Cheddar cheese breadcrumb.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour
  • Pollock in a creamy Cheddar sauce topped with buttery mash.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mashed Potato (51%), Pollock (Fish) (25%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Spices, Caramelised Sugar.

Mashed Potato contains: Potato, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C /Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (384g)
Energy497kJ / 119kcal1908kJ / 455kcal
Fat5.1g19.7g
Saturates3.3g12.7g
Carbohydrate8.8g33.6g
Sugars1.2g4.7g
Fibre1.3g5.1g
Protein8.7g33.3g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Delicious and nourishing - an ideal meal

5 stars

I have been seeking a decent fish pie for some time now and this is ideal. It is tasty and wholesome, and not too heavy on the stomach. I wonder how long it will be before it’s removed from your range...?

I love these

5 stars

I love these, but the last twice I visited the Uttoxeter Tesco store, they did not have any in stock.

DINNER FOR ONE - SO FISHY!

5 stars

Easy to follow storage and cooking insructions. Just right size for single person. Only critism is it should be in recyclable tray.

Played hunt the fish with this product.

2 stars

Very disappointed with this product, there was hardly any fish in it at all. Definitely won't buy this again.

