Tesco Fish Pie 800G ..

Delicious and nourishing - an ideal meal
I have been seeking a decent fish pie for some time now and this is ideal. It is tasty and wholesome, and not too heavy on the stomach. I wonder how long it will be before it’s removed from your range...?
I love these
I love these, but the last twice I visited the Uttoxeter Tesco store, they did not have any in stock.
DINNER FOR ONE - SO FISHY!
Easy to follow storage and cooking insructions. Just right size for single person. Only critism is it should be in recyclable tray.
Played hunt the fish with this product.
Very disappointed with this product, there was hardly any fish in it at all. Definitely won't buy this again.