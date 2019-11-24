Tesco Cottage Pie 800G

Not Worth the Money
OK if you like tasteless mashed potato, very little meat, Better off buying Tesco mash potato and 250g of beef mince, at least you would know how much mince was hidden under the potato
not much meat, nice mash
We have been buying this for a few months as it's for 2 it's a quick and easy meal. The last two only had a little meat on one side, and there was very little of that. The mash crisps up nicely on the top and the mash is quite nice, but meat getting less and less.
The smell is horrendous!
I do buy these every week, they taste OK but the smell literally makes me heave. If you are unlucky enough to get on your hands, must wash them straght away. If you have clothes very close by, or a t towel I use when I eat on my lap, they stink. What is it they put in them that smells so terrible? Co-ops isn't as nice to eat but no smell!!
Not very nice
This cottage pie looked lovely in the packaging but the smell as it’s cooking and taste is not very nice It’s very oniony and leaves an unpleasant taste in your mouth My grandchildren didn’t like it either
We shared it ..very nice
I am absolutely disappointed by the product.. taste & smell - both are awful, ended up in the bin.. wouldn't reccomend at all
Disgraceful
Don't buy this rubbish, there is virtually no meat in the pie. A very fine layer of mince spread on to the potato with a pallet knife. Disgraceful.
Tastes great
Buy this regularly, sprinkle a bit of cheese on top for better flavour
Not too bad
I bought it about 2 weeks ago . It was quite nice but I got it for my husband mainly.
Too dry
Not enough meat filling. Mostly potato. Bad value for money.