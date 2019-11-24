By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cottage Pie 800G

Tesco Cottage Pie 800G
£ 3.50
£4.38/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1667kJ 397kcal
    20%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 434kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef in an onion gravy topped with mashed potato.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Minced beef simmered in a rich gravy topped with buttery mash
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mashed Potato (55%), Beef (25%), Onion, Water, Cornflour, Beef Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Purée, Beef Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Mashed Potato contains: Potato, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. From frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40-45 mins Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power.
From chilled: 800W/900W 6/5mins
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat
From chilled: 800W/900W 5/4½ mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwaving heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (384g**)
Energy434kJ / 103kcal1667kJ / 397kcal
Fat3.6g13.8g
Saturates1.5g5.9g
Carbohydrate12.0g46.0g
Sugars1.3g5.0g
Fibre0.9g3.5g
Protein5.3g20.4g
Salt0.5g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not Worth the Money

2 stars

OK if you like tasteless mashed potato, very little meat, Better off buying Tesco mash potato and 250g of beef mince, at least you would know how much mince was hidden under the potato

not much meat, nice mash

3 stars

We have been buying this for a few months as it's for 2 it's a quick and easy meal. The last two only had a little meat on one side, and there was very little of that. The mash crisps up nicely on the top and the mash is quite nice, but meat getting less and less.

The smell is horrendous!

2 stars

I do buy these every week, they taste OK but the smell literally makes me heave. If you are unlucky enough to get on your hands, must wash them straght away. If you have clothes very close by, or a t towel I use when I eat on my lap, they stink. What is it they put in them that smells so terrible? Co-ops isn't as nice to eat but no smell!!

Not very nice

1 stars

This cottage pie looked lovely in the packaging but the smell as it’s cooking and taste is not very nice It’s very oniony and leaves an unpleasant taste in your mouth My grandchildren didn’t like it either

We shared it ..very nice

5 stars

We shared it ..very nice

I am absolutely disappointed by the product.. tast

1 stars

I am absolutely disappointed by the product.. taste & smell - both are awful, ended up in the bin.. wouldn't reccomend at all

Disgraceful

1 stars

Don't buy this rubbish, there is virtually no meat in the pie. A very fine layer of mince spread on to the potato with a pallet knife. Disgraceful.

Tastes great

5 stars

Buy this regularly, sprinkle a bit of cheese on top for better flavour

Not too bad

3 stars

I bought it about 2 weeks ago . It was quite nice but I got it for my husband mainly.

Too dry

2 stars

Not enough meat filling. Mostly potato. Bad value for money.

