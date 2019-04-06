Tesco 60Pk Plastic Pegs

Rubbish
Poor quality, snapped easily. Also clothes slide about on the washing line, pegs don’t stay in place!
Flimsy with poor grip
Different style to that in illustration.
Tesco clothes pegs (as illustrated) used to be some of the best pegs you could buy. Unfortunately the pegs that arrived were a different style and had a much weaker spring. They were difficult to hold and nowhere near the quality of the previous pegs that I have bought on many occasions.
great sturdy product
These are good cheap pegs and good quality. arrived sooner than expected too click and collect.
Good quality and great value
The quality ans quantity is very good for the price
they work
Large size, easy to grip, and hold the clothes. They do what they are meant to do.
Strong pegs
I brought these a few weeks as my last pegs were falling apart. They are good strong quality pegs holds heavy items no problems.
Good value for money
There is little to say about pegs- but they were well packaged, sturdy and good value for money. They hold the clothes well on the washing line!
the best so far
They are durable pegs. Kept the clothes in place even when the wind was blowing quite hard.
They do what they're supposed to!
What can I say? They hold the washing firmly on the washing line as they should! Easy to grip and lovely bright colours.