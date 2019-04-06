By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 60Pk Plastic Pegs

4(24)Write a review
Tesco 60Pk Plastic Pegs
£ 2.00
£0.03/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 60 clothes pegs in 3 colours
  • Made from durable plastic
  • Extra strong, rust resistant coil springs for powerful hold
  • - 60 pack of plastic pegs
  • - Multi coloured
  • - H8 X L1.6 X W3.5 CM
  • Our 60 pack plastic peg for everyday use, comes in blue, green, white variety of colours.
  • You should always read the label before consuming or using the product and never rely solely on the information presented here.

Return to

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

24 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Rubbish

1 stars

Poor quality, snapped easily. Also clothes slide about on the washing line, pegs don’t stay in place!

Flimsy with poor grip

1 stars

Flimsy with poor grip

Different style to that in illustration.

1 stars

Tesco clothes pegs (as illustrated) used to be some of the best pegs you could buy. Unfortunately the pegs that arrived were a different style and had a much weaker spring. They were difficult to hold and nowhere near the quality of the previous pegs that I have bought on many occasions.

great sturdy product

5 stars

These are good cheap pegs and good quality. arrived sooner than expected too click and collect.

Good quality and great value

5 stars

The quality ans quantity is very good for the price

they work

5 stars

Large size, easy to grip, and hold the clothes. They do what they are meant to do.

Strong pegs

5 stars

I brought these a few weeks as my last pegs were falling apart. They are good strong quality pegs holds heavy items no problems.

Good value for money

5 stars

There is little to say about pegs- but they were well packaged, sturdy and good value for money. They hold the clothes well on the washing line!

the best so far

5 stars

They are durable pegs. Kept the clothes in place even when the wind was blowing quite hard.

They do what they're supposed to!

4 stars

What can I say? They hold the washing firmly on the washing line as they should! Easy to grip and lovely bright colours.

