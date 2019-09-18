By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philadelphia Sweet Chilli 170G

Philadelphia Sweet Chilli 170G
£ 1.95
£11.48/kg
Each 30 g serving contains
  • Energy186 kJ 45 kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.0 g
    4%
  • Saturates2.0 g
    10%
  • Sugars2.1 g
    2%
  • Salt0.21 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 619 kJ

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese with chilli peppers, pineapple and mango.
  • Did you know that this product is still under our Light range and has 40% less fat than Philadelphia Original? We just keep our packaging simple!
  • Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Sweet Chilli Soft Cheese has the same fresh and creamy taste as Original, packed with the delicious taste of Sweet Chilli. Spread into your lunchtime sandwich or wrap, top on salmon fillets and serve with tender broccoli, or dip into it with your favorite tortilla chips.
  • Whether you are looking for a twist to your lunch or a more inspiring dinner, Philadelphia Sweet Chilli is fantastically versatile.
  • - Made with pasteurised milk
  • - No preservatives
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Invert Sugar Syrup, Chilli Peppers (2.5 %), Pineapple (1 %), Salt, Mango (0.6 %), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Modified Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (30 g)
Energy 619 kJ186 kJ
-149 kcal45 kcal
Fat 10 g3.0 g
of which Saturates6.8 g2.0 g
Carbohydrate 7.4 g2.2 g
of which Sugars 7.1 g2.1 g
Fibre 0.4 g0.1 g
Protein 6.6 g2.0 g
Salt 0.68 g0.21 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Not for me

1 stars

Love all the others but not this one.

