Dairylea Cheese Spread 180G

- Energy209 kJ 50 kcal3%
- Fat3.5 g5%
- Saturates2.3 g12%
- Sugars1.2 g1%
- Salt0.38 g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834 kJ / 201 kcal
Product Description
- Cheese spread with added calcium.
- Cheese spread made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese spread.
- Creamy Dairylea cheese spread in a convenient easy to open and close tub
- - No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives added.
- - Good Source of Calcium
- - Suitable for Vegetarians
- Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
- Pack size: 180g
- Good source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Inulin, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts (Triphosphate, Polyphosphates), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Consume within 5 days of opening. Best Before: See Base.
Number of uses
Contains 7-8 portions
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (25 g)
|Energy
|834 kJ / 201 kcal
|209 kJ / 50 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|3.5 g
|of which Saturates
|9.2 g
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8 g
|1.2 g
|of which Sugars
|4.8 g
|1.2 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.6 g
|Protein
|12 g
|3.1 g
|Salt
|1.52 g
|0.38 g
|Calcium
|568 mg / 71 % NRV*
|142 mg / 18 % NRV*
|*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
