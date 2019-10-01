Tesco Peanuts Almonds & Cashew Mix 600G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2474kJ / 598kcal
Product Description
- A mix of red skin and blanched peanuts, almonds and cashew nuts.
- A carefully selected mix of crunchy peanuts, sweet almonds & cashews
- Source of Protein A carefully selected mix of crunchy peanuts, sweet almonds & cashews
- Pack size: 600g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Skin Peanuts (35%), Blanched Peanuts (35%), Almonds (15%), Cashew Nuts (15%).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Packed in more than one country
Number of uses
20 Servings
Warnings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2474kJ / 598kcal
|742kJ / 179kcal
|Fat
|49.0g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|8.3g
|2.5g
|Protein
|24.0g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.
