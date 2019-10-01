By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peanuts Almonds & Cashew Mix 600G

Tesco Peanuts Almonds & Cashew Mix 600G

£ 3.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2474kJ / 598kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of red skin and blanched peanuts, almonds and cashew nuts.
  • A carefully selected mix of crunchy peanuts, sweet almonds & cashews
  • Source of Protein A carefully selected mix of crunchy peanuts, sweet almonds & cashews
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Skin Peanuts (35%), Blanched Peanuts (35%), Almonds (15%), Cashew Nuts (15%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Packed in more than one country

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2474kJ / 598kcal742kJ / 179kcal
Fat49.0g14.7g
Saturates6.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate11.0g3.3g
Sugars4.8g1.4g
Fibre8.3g2.5g
Protein24.0g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g

Safety information

