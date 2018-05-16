Haywood & Padgett 8 Cherry & Sultana Scones

Product Description
- Delicious Crumbly Scones with Sweet Juicy Sultanas and Glacé Cherries
- Great taste!
- Made by family bakers using British flour
- Suitable for vegetarians
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Sultanas (6%), Glacé Cherries (6%) [Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Erythrosine), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Humectant (Glycerine), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whole Egg, Rice Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Grape Juice, Concentrated Pear Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month.
- WARNING
- MAY CONTAIN CHERRY STONES
- Haywood & Padgett Ltd.,
- The Bakery,
- Shawfield Road,
- Carlton Industrial Estate,
- Barnsley,
- South Yorkshire,
8 x Scones
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1548kJ/ 367kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|64.4g
|of which sugars
|25.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.5g
