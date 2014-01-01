Tesco Teeth & Lips 75G

Great taste
Brought these for kids and there great
Change them back!!
Please please can you change the recipe back to what it was originally. The current version you are selling are disgusting it’s like it’s plain flavoured pork and beef gelatine.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1368kJ / 322kcal
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Sorbitols), Gelatine (Pork, Beef), 6% Fruit juice from concentrate (Grape, Pear, Pineapple, Peach), Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavouring, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant), Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel oil), Glazing Agents (Beeswax, Carnauba Wax).
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in Spain
Pack contains 3 servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
75g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1368kJ / 322kcal
|342kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|74.9g
|18.7g
|Sugars
|45.0g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|6.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Average of 3 stars
