Tesco Teeth & Lips 75G

Tesco Teeth & Lips 75G
£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

One-third of a pack contains
  • Energy342kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1368kJ / 322kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour jelly shapes
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Fruity & squidgy
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Sorbitols), Gelatine (Pork, Beef), 6% Fruit juice from concentrate (Grape, Pear, Pineapple, Peach), Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavouring, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant), Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel oil), Glazing Agents (Beeswax, Carnauba Wax).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1368kJ / 322kcal342kJ / 81kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.9g18.7g
Sugars45.0g11.3g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein6.9g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Great taste

5 stars

Brought these for kids and there great

Change them back!!

1 stars

Please please can you change the recipe back to what it was originally. The current version you are selling are disgusting it’s like it’s plain flavoured pork and beef gelatine.

