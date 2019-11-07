Tesco Diced Beef 600G

Very good pack.
Just got mine delivered, I have no complaints, its very nice wish I could add a photo, it’s exactly like it shows in the picture. I always buy this pack, never, ever let down. Shame some people were disappointed.
Don't bother with this
too fatty - you have to cut about 50% off
Full of Fat, Strange Taste/Odour
Purchased this as Tesco Finest has not been available for a few weeks. I have tried this one before and it used to be reasonably exceptable when making a family casserole. But not anymore it is definitely of inferior quality, mostly full of fat and as for the taste and smell it has a strange odour both when cooking and eating. In other words it's not even fit to give to your dog.
Rotten!
I can't give 0 stars unfortunately. Delivered on Saturday 24th November with a use by date of 28th. Taken out of the fridge on 26th the meat was rotten and appeared to already cooking itself. I will not be ordering that again. Be careful to check your deliveries.
Last year I complained several times about this product but sadly there has been little improvement.The label says diced beef but unfortunately apart from one or two dice the rest is scraps.I do not think that Jamie Oliver would be happy to use this in one of his recipes.
I was honestly disappointed with the beef. I bought it to make beef and vegetable stew. It was fatty and very chewy. I will not be buying this again :(