Tesco Diced Beef 600G

Tesco Diced Beef 600G
£ 5.00
£8.34/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy672kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 538kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Diced beef.
  • From Trusted Northern Irish Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Diced for your convenience, perfect for stews and casseroles
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours (remove days) days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 2 hours 30 mins
Remove beef from packaging. Place some flour in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Toss cubes in flour to coat, shaking off any excess. Heat a little oil in a large pan until hot and brown the cubes for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to a casserole dish. Oven Add your preferred vegetables and stock to casserole dish and cover. Place in the centre of pre-heated oven for 2 hours 30 minutes until tender.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland, Packed in Ireland

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy538kJ / 128kcal672kJ / 160kcal
Fat4.7g5.9g
Saturates2.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.4g26.8g
Salt0.18g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good pack.

5 stars

Just got mine delivered, I have no complaints, its very nice wish I could add a photo, it’s exactly like it shows in the picture. I always buy this pack, never, ever let down. Shame some people were disappointed.

Don't bother with this

2 stars

too fatty - you have to cut about 50% off

Full of Fat, Strange Taste/Odour

1 stars

Purchased this as Tesco Finest has not been available for a few weeks. I have tried this one before and it used to be reasonably exceptable when making a family casserole. But not anymore it is definitely of inferior quality, mostly full of fat and as for the taste and smell it has a strange odour both when cooking and eating. In other words it's not even fit to give to your dog.

Rotten!

1 stars

I can't give 0 stars unfortunately. Delivered on Saturday 24th November with a use by date of 28th. Taken out of the fridge on 26th the meat was rotten and appeared to already cooking itself. I will not be ordering that again. Be careful to check your deliveries.

Last year I complained several times about this pr

2 stars

Last year I complained several times about this product but sadly there has been little improvement.The label says diced beef but unfortunately apart from one or two dice the rest is scraps.I do not think that Jamie Oliver would be happy to use this in one of his recipes.

I was honestly disappointed with the beef. I bough

1 stars

I was honestly disappointed with the beef. I bought it to make beef and vegetable stew. It was fatty and very chewy. I will not be buying this again :(

