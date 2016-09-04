Summit First Aid Kit

Compact and Beju
Bought this First Aid kit for my son who is leaving to travel around Australia. The kit has all the necessary items needed just incase....... fingers crossed it's not needed.
total package
It has all the things you need in a first aid kit and is very well made
Included loads of things I wouldn't of thought of
I bought this a few weeks back to take with me travelling! My mum has recently passed away and I knew it would be something she wouldn't let me leave without! Overall great things inside, I added a few plasters and pain killers! But over all my fave thing was the blanket to keep warm should I ever get lost in the jungle etc!
Compact (but I hope I never need it!)
I bought this for my son to put in the bottom of his rucksack when he goes travelling. Lets hope he never needs the contents! But if he does this littl set should cope with most situations. I like the bright red cover, which should be easily found in an emergency. the straps can be connected to make it easily retrievable and it won,t take much space.
Perfect personal kit
Bought for sons scout trip - useful to keep in the car.
Quality is ok
The only bag is the best thing and first aid things in it. Emergency blanket, Torch, Scissor and Whistle are of poor quality. Fine for the price you pay.
Great price
I bought this for my sons survival trip and for the money you simply cannot go wrong and the delivery was quick too