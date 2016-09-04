By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Summit First Aid Kit

Summit First Aid Kit
£ 6.00
  • Essential first aid & survival kit
  • Includes sterile plasters, assorted safety pins, antiseptic wipes & more
  • Comes with gloves, scissors, blanket, emergency whistle & flashlight
  • - Handy compact first aid kit includes: plasters, safety pins, 1m microporous tape, 4.5 crepe bandage, 1m fabric tape, vinyl gloves, scissors, whistle, flashlight, first aid blanket, 6 alcohol wippes, x4 conforming bandage
  • - Battery Requirements: 3 x SR44 included
  • First aid and survival kit includes all the essentials for medical emergencies. A must-have for camping hiking and fishing trips as well as family holidays.

7 Reviews

Compact and Beju

5 stars

Bought this First Aid kit for my son who is leaving to travel around Australia. The kit has all the necessary items needed just incase....... fingers crossed it's not needed.

total package

4 stars

It has all the things you need in a first aid kit and is very well made

Included loads of things I wouldn't of thought of

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks back to take with me travelling! My mum has recently passed away and I knew it would be something she wouldn't let me leave without! Overall great things inside, I added a few plasters and pain killers! But over all my fave thing was the blanket to keep warm should I ever get lost in the jungle etc!

Compact (but I hope I never need it!)

4 stars

I bought this for my son to put in the bottom of his rucksack when he goes travelling. Lets hope he never needs the contents! But if he does this littl set should cope with most situations. I like the bright red cover, which should be easily found in an emergency. the straps can be connected to make it easily retrievable and it won,t take much space.

Perfect personal kit

5 stars

Bought for sons scout trip - useful to keep in the car.

Quality is ok

3 stars

The only bag is the best thing and first aid things in it. Emergency blanket, Torch, Scissor and Whistle are of poor quality. Fine for the price you pay.

Great price

5 stars

I bought this for my sons survival trip and for the money you simply cannot go wrong and the delivery was quick too

