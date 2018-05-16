Canesintima Intimate Moisturiser 50Ml

Product Description
- Intimate Moisturiser
- Canesintima® Intimate Moisturiser is a gel specially designed for you to moisturise and lubricate your intimate area and help to protect from further irritation. It soothes the discomfort of vaginal dryness, providing lubrication and can even help to make intimacy more enjoyable.
- Contains camellia japonica and hyaluronic acid, ingredients of natural origin known for their moisturising properties
- Contains glycerin known to help moisturise and lubricate
- Did you know that vaginal dryness may be linked to many factors?
- Perimenopause and menopause
- Oral contraceptives or other hormonal treatments
- Following pregnancy or surgery
- Temporary tiredness and stress
- It often results in intimate discomfort or pain during sexual intercourse. So when you experience vaginal dryness you can use Canesintima® to moisturise and lubricate and help give back your comfort and confidence.
- Hypoallergenic* and dermatologically tested
- *Formulated to minimise the risk of allergy
- Compatible with condoms
- Effective soothing relief from vaginal dryness
- Triple effect: moisturises, lubricates and helps to protect from further irritation
- Respects the physiological pH of the intimate area
- Free from parabens, soap and fragrances
- Water-based, non-sticky formulation
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Glyceryl Polymethacrylate, Capryloyl Glycine, Sorbitol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Galactoarabinan, Butylene Glycol/Camellia Japonica Leaf/Flower Extract, Tetrasodium EDTA, p-Anisic Acid, Levulinic Acid
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use:
- Canesintima® is a convenient and easy to use intimate moisturising gel. When vaginal dryness causes discomfort or pain, apply Canesintima® with your finger around the entrance and inside the vagina.
Warnings
- Warnings:
- Avoid contact with the eyes. Do not swallow. This gel is not a contraceptive and does not contain spermicide. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Canesintima is not a treatment. In the case of persistent vaginal dryness, consult your doctor.
Distributor address
- Bayer plc,
- Newbury,
- RG14 1JA,
- UK.
Return to
- Bayer plc,
- Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
Net Contents
50ml
Safety information
