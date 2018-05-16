Muller Corner Bliss Raspberry 4X110g

Product Description
- 4 x Whipped Greek style yogurt with cream & a raspberry compote on the side.
- Müller Bliss Corner, a Greek style yogurt that's whipped… So creamy, it's sheer bliss! Enjoy Muller Bliss Corner whipped Greek style yogurt with raspberry fruit compote as the perfect after dinner treat.
- Greek style yogurt that's whipped
- So creamy it's sheer bliss
- Pack size: 440g
Yogurt (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk) (13%), Raspberries (8%), Sugar, Water, Raspberry Puree (4.5%), Emulsifier: E472b, Gelatine, Stabilisers: Pectins, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates
- May also contain Peanut and/or Nut traces
Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.
- Take a scoop of yogurt and add a touch of raspberry
- Müller Dairy,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.muller.co.uk
4 x 110g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|541kJ (129kcal)
|Fat
|5.9g
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.1g
|of which sugars
|14.1g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|Calcium
|135mg (18% of NRV per pot)
|NRV is Nutrient Reference Value
