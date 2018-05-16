By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Muller Corner Bliss Raspberry 4X110g

Muller Corner Bliss Raspberry 4X110g
£ 2.00
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • 4 x Whipped Greek style yogurt with cream & a raspberry compote on the side.
  • Müller Bliss Corner, a Greek style yogurt that's whipped… So creamy, it's sheer bliss! Enjoy Muller Bliss Corner whipped Greek style yogurt with raspberry fruit compote as the perfect after dinner treat.
  • Greek style yogurt that's whipped
  • So creamy it's sheer bliss
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk) (13%), Raspberries (8%), Sugar, Water, Raspberry Puree (4.5%), Emulsifier: E472b, Gelatine, Stabilisers: Pectins, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanut and/or Nut traces

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Take a scoop of yogurt and add a touch of raspberry

Name and address

  • Müller Dairy,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller Dairy,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 541kJ (129kcal)
Fat 5.9g
of which saturates 3.3g
Carbohydrate 14.1g
of which sugars 14.1g
Protein 4.2g
Salt 0.2g
Calcium 135mg (18% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

