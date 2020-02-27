Sandisk 64Gb Extreme Sd

64GB SDXX Memory
I purchased a number of these cards ready for a busy air display season and also for a once in the lifetime holiday. The price and availability was better than other on line retailers the only down side was I wanted to order a large number which fell foul of the maximum order quantity but there was no indication of the maximum order quantity
SanDisk Memory Card 16GB
Had brought this wondering whether it would work in a camera more than 5 years old when 8 GB was a large card, but works fine.
Seems fast
I bought this for a Nikon D3300, seems to save shots quickly, and capacity is enormous. Hopefully will last a long time.
Great memory card
Bought this a month ago excellent memory card would highly recommend, and fantastic service as always from Tesco.
it is ok
it is good product but it is so complicated real speed
very good
a little expensive but it does the job perfectly if you need high speed and high capacity
quality product
I purchased the SDXC card for my camera,to use on a holiday to Canada. The quality & the speed of the card,attracted me to purchase it.I have taken several 4K videos & the quality is outstanding. Also Tesco's price is very good value.
SanDisk at great price
Usual high quality from SanDisk and quick delivery from Tesco.
As described at a great price!
Shopped around and Tesco were the best price by far. Great service and quick delivery.
Works really well
Good value for such large memory and very fast. Works well in phone.