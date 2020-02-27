By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sandisk 64Gb Extreme Sd

4.5(21)Write a review
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Offer

  • The SanDisk Extreme® SD™ UHS-I memory card delivers performance that lets you take control of your creativity. With shot speeds of up to 60MB/s and UHS speed Class 3 (U3) recording, you're ready to capture stunning high-resolution, stutter-free 4K UHD video. Its 150MB/s* transfer speeds mean you can quickly move your photos where you want them. Plus, it's built to withstand weather, water, shocks and other less-than-ideal conditions so you can rest assured that it's good to go wherever you go.
  • H15.2cm x W10.1cm x D0.06cm
  • 64GB SD memory card
  • Shot speeds up to 60 MB/s, transfer speeds up to 150 MB/s

Information

64GB SDXX Memory

5 stars

I purchased a number of these cards ready for a busy air display season and also for a once in the lifetime holiday. The price and availability was better than other on line retailers the only down side was I wanted to order a large number which fell foul of the maximum order quantity but there was no indication of the maximum order quantity

SanDisk Memory Card 16GB

5 stars

Had brought this wondering whether it would work in a camera more than 5 years old when 8 GB was a large card, but works fine.

Seems fast

5 stars

I bought this for a Nikon D3300, seems to save shots quickly, and capacity is enormous. Hopefully will last a long time.

Great memory card

5 stars

Bought this a month ago excellent memory card would highly recommend, and fantastic service as always from Tesco.

it is ok

4 stars

it is good product but it is so complicated real speed

very good

5 stars

a little expensive but it does the job perfectly if you need high speed and high capacity

quality product

5 stars

I purchased the SDXC card for my camera,to use on a holiday to Canada. The quality & the speed of the card,attracted me to purchase it.I have taken several 4K videos & the quality is outstanding. Also Tesco's price is very good value.

SanDisk at great price

5 stars

Usual high quality from SanDisk and quick delivery from Tesco.

As described at a great price!

5 stars

Shopped around and Tesco were the best price by far. Great service and quick delivery.

Works really well

5 stars

Good value for such large memory and very fast. Works well in phone.

