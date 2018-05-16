We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Squashies Drumstick Bubblegum 160G

Squashies Drumstick Bubblegum 160G
£ 1.00
£0.62/100g

New

Product Description

  • Bubblegum Flavour Gums
  • Say Hello
  • Twitter: #squashies www.twitter.com/squashies1
  • Facebook: www.facebook.com/squashies
  • Facebook is not available to under 13's
  • Play the free Squashies world app!
  • www.squashiesworld.com
  • The sweet flavour of a Bubblegum Drumstick Lolly in a squashy format! The perfect bag for sharing.
  • Original favourites, Squashified!
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Spirulina, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnaubawax, Flavourings, Colour: Black Carrot Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • www.swizzels.com
  • www.swizzels.com/wecare

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer serving size 25g
Energy 1488kJ/350kcal372kJ/88kcal
Fat 0.1g0.03g
of which Saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrates82.4g20.6g
of which Sugars 79.3g19.8g
Protein 3.4g0.9g
Salt 0.1g0.03g
Sodium 0.042g (42mg)0.01g (10mg)
