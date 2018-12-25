By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Pork Apricot Cranberry & Apple Stuffing 300G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Pork Apricot Cranberry & Apple Stuffing 300G
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg
One stuffing portion
  • Energy540kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1228kJ / 295kcal

Product Description

  • Pork blended with dried fruit, brandy and seasonings formed into sausage meat stuffing portions and garnished with a cranberry and bay leaf.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • Made with prime cuts of British pork, blended with sweet apricots, cranberries, apples and a hint of brandy. Hand finished with a whole cranberry and bay leaf. Our sausage meat comes from a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • 100% British pork
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (58%), Dried Dates (5%) [Date, Rice Flour], Dried Apricot (5%) [Dried Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Whole Dried Sweetened Cranberries [Cane Sugar, Dried Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Water, Onion, Potato Starch, Dried Apple (2%) [Dried Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Cranberry (2%), Rice Flour, Orange Zest, Brandy (1%), Maize Flour, Dried Herbs, Salt, Bay Leaf, Spices, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging and parchment paper from base of stuffing.
200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25-35 mins.
Place on a baking tray, cover lightly with foil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Remove the foil and return to the oven for a further 5-10 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Decorate your Christmas roast with these luxury stuffing portions but don't eat the bay leaves!
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne stuffing portion (44g**)
Energy1228kJ / 295kcal540kJ / 130kcal
Fat18.8g8.3g
Saturates7.0g3.1g
Carbohydrate19.7g8.7g
Sugars12.9g5.7g
Fibre2.4g1.1g
Protein10.5g4.6g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 264g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Over powered by orange

1 stars

Flavour was overpowered by orange. Could it eat them, went in the bin.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

£ 2.50
£1.20/100g

Tesco Finest Pork, Cranberry & Apple Stuffing Star 300G

£ 2.50
£8.34/kg

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Turkey Gravy 350Ml

£ 1.50
£0.43/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here