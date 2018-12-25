Tesco Finest Pork Apricot Cranberry & Apple Stuffing 300G

Over powered by orange
Flavour was overpowered by orange. Could it eat them, went in the bin.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1228kJ / 295kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (58%), Dried Dates (5%) [Date, Rice Flour], Dried Apricot (5%) [Dried Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Whole Dried Sweetened Cranberries [Cane Sugar, Dried Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Water, Onion, Potato Starch, Dried Apple (2%) [Dried Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Cranberry (2%), Rice Flour, Orange Zest, Brandy (1%), Maize Flour, Dried Herbs, Salt, Bay Leaf, Spices, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging and parchment paper from base of stuffing.
200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25-35 mins.
Place on a baking tray, cover lightly with foil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Remove the foil and return to the oven for a further 5-10 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One stuffing portion (44g**)
|Energy
|1228kJ / 295kcal
|540kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|18.8g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.7g
|8.7g
|Sugars
|12.9g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10.5g
|4.6g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 264g.
|-
|-
