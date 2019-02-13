By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bird Food Sunflower Hearts 700G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Bird Food Sunflower Hearts 700G
£ 1.75
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • A Complementary feed for Wild Birds
  • Tesco Standard Sunflower Hearts, great quality for general feeding. Will attract most birds, suitable for Seed Feeders, Tables and the ground. Look out for Chaffinch, Greenfinch, Siskin, Great Tit and Blue Tit.
  • Rich in Oil & Protein, Will Attract A Range of Species
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

Composition: Sunflower Seed Hearts.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts.May contain Peanuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Expensive per amount per kg but chaffinchs love th

4 stars

Expensive per amount per kg but chaffinchs love them and now have goldfinchs coming to my garden which i never used to have.

Usually bought next

Tesco Wild Bird No Grow Seed Mix 800G

£ 1.50
£0.19/100g

Tesco Bird Food Meal Worm 100G

£ 2.50
£25.00/kg

Tesco Wild Bird Coconut Feeder

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Wild Bird Treats 50 Fat Balls 4Kg

£ 5.00
£1.25/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here