Tesco Wild Bird Suet Balls 8 Pack

The proof of the suet balls is in the eating! The birds love them
I buy these suet balls on a regular basis as I enjoy feeding the wild birds and these are the best value - it means I can support my local environment without spending too much
Tesco own brand Wild Bird 8 Suet Balls 640G
Birds adore these so much and once out? the birds flock to them as they contain a lovely good mix of fat and seeds. The size of these and the firmness is really good also to add, they don't break up/crumble as easy as some brands do are weighty and you get 8 per pack which is just right. Super value for money and I'd, well my birds rather would be lost if Tesco stopped producing and selling them at such a great price. - And yes, frankly I too would be kind of lost if I couldn't purchase these online