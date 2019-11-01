Star Wars R2d2 Bathroom Tidy Gift Set

STAR WARS R2D2 SET
Bought this for my daughter's birthday and she loved bringing Star Wars to bathtime. A great little set at great value.
nice set
Good set for the younger Star Wars fan. Contents include a small bottle of bubblebath and a very small flannel. The R2-D2 pot is made of plastic & is pretty study.
A nice gift
Good value - it is exactly as described. Well packaged.
Excellent value for money!
I did however assume r2d2 tidy would be all plastic but has got paper layer so not great in bathroom if gets wet.
Fun Little Container!
I bought this just after Christmas as a bit of post holiday retail therapy, something fun to pick me up after the inevitable lull of the weeks after Christmas.... The shower gel itself is your run of the mill shower gel, isn't amazing but does the trick, the C3PO flannel also does what it says on the tin. I am now reusing the R2D2 container to hold my usual shower gel and it is holding up well. It is only plastic with a sticker so not all that rugged.......... This would make a great fun gift for someone that enjoys Star Wars
Perfect Novelty Gift fo a star wars fan
I bought this as a novelty gift for a star wars mad friend. I am sure he will love it! good price!
Great Star Wars gift
I bought this for my son 36 who loves Star Wars gadgets he loved it!
Tidy tidy
Small flannel and fairly small bottle of bath wash but still good value at £3 as the R2 container itself is quite cool and makes a good toothbrush/toothpaste storage receptacle.
very good stocking filler!
my son was well chuffed with the R2D2 shower gel. flannel was a bonus...for me!
I bought it thinking it was a toy
Son like the shampoo.. but I bought it thinking it is a toy so was bit surprised. my mistake for not reading the listing completely.