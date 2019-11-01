By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Star Wars R2d2 Bathroom Tidy Gift Set

Product Description

  • Bath & Body Wash & Flannel
  • 100ml bath & shower gel
  • C-3PO expandable flannel
  • Items pack away into R2-D2 case for easy storage
  • Patents/Brevets: www.drfresh.com/patents
  • R2D2 Bathroom tidy
  • Flannel
  • Textile: 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester.
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Mild & gentle
  • Moisturising
  • For all ages
  • Good, clean and fun

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Disodium EDTA, Cocamide DEA, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Citric Acid

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Flannel
  • Hand wash
  • Don not bleach
  • Do not tumble dry/Dry flat
  • Do not iron
  • Wash separately

Warnings

  • Bath & Shower Gel
  • Always supervise children at bath time.
  • Avoid contact with the eyes. If contents contact eyes, rinse well with water immediately.
  • Flannel
  • Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 years because of small parts - choking hazard.
  • Please retain this information for future reference.

Distributor address

  • Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
  • 268 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 4DX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
  • 268 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 4DX,
  • UK.
  • Customer Service:
  • UK & IRL: +44 (0)1753 725365
  • www.fireflytoothbrush.com
  • www.highridgebrands.com
  • starwars.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

71 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

STAR WARS R2D2 SET

5 stars

Bought this for my daughter's birthday and she loved bringing Star Wars to bathtime. A great little set at great value.

nice set

4 stars

Good set for the younger Star Wars fan. Contents include a small bottle of bubblebath and a very small flannel. The R2-D2 pot is made of plastic & is pretty study.

A nice gift

5 stars

Good value - it is exactly as described. Well packaged.

Excellent value for money!

4 stars

I did however assume r2d2 tidy would be all plastic but has got paper layer so not great in bathroom if gets wet.

Fun Little Container!

4 stars

I bought this just after Christmas as a bit of post holiday retail therapy, something fun to pick me up after the inevitable lull of the weeks after Christmas.... The shower gel itself is your run of the mill shower gel, isn't amazing but does the trick, the C3PO flannel also does what it says on the tin. I am now reusing the R2D2 container to hold my usual shower gel and it is holding up well. It is only plastic with a sticker so not all that rugged.......... This would make a great fun gift for someone that enjoys Star Wars

Perfect Novelty Gift fo a star wars fan

4 stars

I bought this as a novelty gift for a star wars mad friend. I am sure he will love it! good price!

Great Star Wars gift

4 stars

I bought this for my son 36 who loves Star Wars gadgets he loved it!

Tidy tidy

5 stars

Small flannel and fairly small bottle of bath wash but still good value at £3 as the R2 container itself is quite cool and makes a good toothbrush/toothpaste storage receptacle.

very good stocking filler!

5 stars

my son was well chuffed with the R2D2 shower gel. flannel was a bonus...for me!

I bought it thinking it was a toy

3 stars

Son like the shampoo.. but I bought it thinking it is a toy so was bit surprised. my mistake for not reading the listing completely.

1-10 of 71 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

