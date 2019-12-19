By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shopkins Mini Pack

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.64
£2.64/each

Product Description

  • 2 Pack of collectable characters
  • Lookout for the special rare characters
  • Over 100 to collect!
  • - 2 pack of collectable Europe themed characters
  • - Look out for the special rare characters.
  • - Collectors guide included.
  • Shopkins are super cute, fun, small characters! Don't forget to look out for the ultra rare and limited edition Shopkins. Colours and styles may vary.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Daughters latest craze

5 stars

My daughter loves these blind baskets. After watching YouTube reviews and videos she has became obsessed with shopkins. She plays with them all the time, inventing stories you can see her imagine in play.

