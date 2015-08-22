By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Command Small Hooks Value Pack 6 Pc

5(2)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Medium Utility Hook
  • Features 6 hooks & 12 strips
  • Damage free hanging. Holds strongly & removes cleanly
  • Each hook holds up to 450g/1lb
  • This medium hook can hold up to 1kg in weight, making them ideal for hanging for coats and hand towels. The hooks are easily and cleanly removed without damaging the surface underneath - no cracks, holes, damaged plaster, sticky residue or stains. The hooks can be reused by simply applying a new Command™ Strip. For your convenience spare strips are included in the pack. Command™ Utility Hooks are a great way to de-clutter your kitchen or hallway. They are ideal for keeping coats and dog leads neat and tidy. Command™ products are perfect in rented accommodation where you can't put screws in the walls or are worried about marks and stains. They hold strongly on a whole range of surfaces including paint, wood and tiles, but aren't suitable for use on wall papered surfaces or for hanging antiques or other valuable or irreplaceable items. To remove the hook from the wall, grasp the hook and slide it upwards to remove it from the mounting base. The hook and mounting base can be re-used with a new adhesive strip. To remove the Command™ Adhesive Strip from the wall, hold the base gently and pull the tab straight down, slowly stretching it until the strip releases from the wall. All of these instructions are detailed on the back of the pack.
  • Holds strongly, removes cleanly, no nail holes
  • A versatile, handy hook for hanging items in your home or office
  • Strong holding power - up to 1kg in weight
  • Suitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, glass and metal
  • Removes quickly and cleanly without leaving marks or removing paintwork

Information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent products

5 stars

Living in a rented house we put all of our pictures up with these strips. They're excellent quality and value!

Amazing for not leaving marks

5 stars

These hooks are simply amazing - follow the instructions and apply them to the wall (or wherever you need them) for instant easy storage / hanging options - and when you want to move or remove them, follow the instructions and they come off really easily, leaving the surface completely mark free. Revolutionary and fantastic for those renting especially, but also for those that don't want to attach hooks to the wall permanently. They also hold quite a bit of weight. Click and collect also meant I got these really quickly and efficiently... Thanks Tesco.

