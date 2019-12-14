2 Tandoori Spiced Hot Smoked Salmon Fillets 180G

- Energy858kJ 205kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 953kJ / 228kcal
Product Description
- Hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) fillets coated with honey and tandoori inspired spices.
- Gently smoked, lightly roasted and marinated for an aromatic flavour. Responsibly sourced from waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Marinated, topped with nigella seeds and gently kiln smoked using oak for robustness and beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Boneless, can be enjoyed hot or cold. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Gently smoked, lightly roasted and marinated for an aromatic flavour
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (83%), Honey, Salt, Paprika, Coriander, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Onion Seed, Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Seed, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Ginger, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot. Remove all packaging. Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins Place on a lightly oiled baking tray. Cover loosely with foil, place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produced in UK
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fillet (90g)
|Energy
|953kJ / 228kcal
|858kJ / 205kcal
|Fat
|12.8g
|11.5g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|22.8g
|20.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
