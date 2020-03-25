Whiskas Complete Senior With Chicken 825G

Product Description
- Complete Pet Food for Senior Cats 7 Years or Older.
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- 825g Whiskas dry cat food for senior cats
- Whiskas dry cat biscuits with chicken
- Tasty filled pocket wit the right level of nutrients for your senior cat
- WHISKAS® 7+ Dry senior cat food is specially formulated with the right level of nutrients for your senior cat´s changing needs to keep her full of vitality. It contains tasty filled pocket kibbles she will love - crunchy on the outside with a soft and delicious centre.
- At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
- WHISKAS®7+ quality dry cat food is specially formulated for the complete nutrition and changing needs of your cat aged 7 years onwards to keep her full of vitality
- A delicious meal containing tasty filled pockets: crunchy on the outside with a soft and delicious centre
- Dry cat biscuits with increased Vitamin E and Taurine to help to support your senior cat's natural defences
- Controlled minerals help support urinary tract health
- With Omega 6 and Zinc this senior cat food helps support a healthy skin and coat
- Pack size: 825G
- Dry cat biscuits with increased vitamin E and taurine to help to support your senior cat's natural defences
- With omega 6 and zinc this senior cat food helps support a healthy skin and coat
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken in the Light Brown Kibble), Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Vegetables (4% Carrots in the Orange Kibbles, 4% Peas in the Green Kibbles)
Storage
Store closed in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily feeding instructions:
- Cat Weight 3 kg, Dry Food Only: 45 g, Dry Food + *Pouch: 15 g + 1.5
- Cat Weight 4 kg, Dry Food Only: 55 g, Dry Food + *Pouch: 15 g + 2
- Cat Weight 5 kg, Dry Food Only: 65 g, Dry Food + *Pouch: 20 g + 2
- We recommend to feed a mix of WHISKAS® dry and wet food.
- *100 g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase when switching diet and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight cats reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your cat, please contact our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available.
- 375 kcal/100 g
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- For help & advice call free Mon - Fri (9.00am - 5.00pm)
- WHISKAS® Careline 0800 0648484 (UK Residents Only)
- In the Republic of Ireland, please phone: Lo-call 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.com
- IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
825g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|32
|Fat content:
|11.3
|Inorganic matter:
|7.2
|Crude fibres:
|2.2
|Calcium:
|1
|Phosphorus:
|0.94
|Magnesium:
|0.1
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|2.3
|Taurine:
|4000 mg/kg
|Vitamin A:
|10100 IU
|Vitamin D3:
|1114 IU
|Vitamin E:
|505 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate
|9.7 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|45 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|0.8 mg
|Sodium selenite:
|0.33 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|120 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants / Colourants
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
