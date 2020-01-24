Whiskas With Tuna 825G

Cats love it but disgracefully shocking over-week
Cats love it but disgracefully shocking over-week price hike! Now £3.00 a box!
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats (including 0.25% Fish Oil, 0.1% Sunflower Oil), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals (including 0.2% Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Tuna in the Light Brown Kibbles), Vegetables (4% Carrots in the Orange Kibbles, 4% Peas in the Green Kibbles)
Store closed, in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see top of pack.
825g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|32
|Fat content:
|10.5
|Inorganic matter:
|8.5
|Crude fibres:
|1.5
|Taurine:
|1700 mg/kg
|Vitamin A:
|147678 IU
|Vitamin D3:
|1619 IU
|Vitamin E:
|178 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|11.9 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|29.7 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|1 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|132 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants / Colourants from natural origin
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
