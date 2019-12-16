By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Apple & Blackberry Lattice Pie 500G

£ 2.80
£0.56/100g
1/6 of a tart
  • Energy902kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars14.9g
    17%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1087kJ / 260kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry with a Bramley apple and blackberry filling, topped with a puff pastry lattice, sprinkled with demerara sugar.
  • BRITISH BRAMLEY APPLES Sweet shortcrust and chunky fruit pieces topped with flaky pastry Carefully selected Apples from British Orchards for their intense flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Blackberry (14%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Demerara Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 25-30 mins Remove outer packaging, except foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a tart (83g)
Energy1087kJ / 260kcal902kJ / 215kcal
Fat11.7g9.7g
Saturates5.4g4.5g
Carbohydrate34.4g28.6g
Sugars17.9g14.9g
Fibre1.9g1.6g
Protein3.2g2.7g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delious.

we all love this pie, never can get enough

5 stars

we all love this pie, never can get enough

