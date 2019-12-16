Tesco Apple & Blackberry Lattice Pie 500G

Absolutely delicious
Absolutely delious.
we all love this pie, never can get enough
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1087kJ / 260kcal
INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Blackberry (14%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Demerara Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 25-30 mins Remove outer packaging, except foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produced in the U.K.
approx. 6 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a tart (83g)
|Energy
|1087kJ / 260kcal
|902kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|9.7g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|34.4g
|28.6g
|Sugars
|17.9g
|14.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.6g
|Protein
|3.2g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
