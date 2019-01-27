By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Led Classic 60W Edison Screw

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Led Classic 60W Edison Screw
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
  • - 1 pack
  • - 60W
  • - Edison screw E27
  • With a classic shape, this 60W LED bulb from Tesco puts out 806 lumens of warm white light. It is easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a large screw (ES) cap.
  • Functional Name - LED
  • Variant - Classic 60W ES
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
  • Colour Temperature - 2700k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A+
  • Input power (Watts) - 60
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 806
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - LED

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Short life

1 stars

Rated 15,000 hours, only lasted 10 days of average use! Of course, no receipt now.

Bright & Beautiful

5 stars

Fantastic product, no burn time like low energy bulbs, full brightness straight away, very bright for only 10w, as bright as a 60W or 80W Tungsten. Very good quality feel, no heat build up. Nice crisp white glow, non glaring.

Great quality products!

5 stars

Perfect to replace your old bulbs into the new generation energy saving bulbs.

Good

5 stars

came on time works well Quality is very good does what it says on the box...it's a led light bulb...

wot a bright idea

5 stars

These were the first led's I bought to replace fading low energy bulbs, what a transformation, nice and bright, instant light just like the "old fashioned 60watt bulbs" cant wait to change over the remaining low energies, well recommended

Usually bought next

Tesco Halogen 100W Classic Edison Screw 2 Pack

£ 3.50
£1.75/each

Offer

Tesco Led Classic 60W Edison Screw 2 Pack

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Tesco Led Candle 40W Small Edisonscrew

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap

£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here