Tesco Led Classic 60W Edison Screw

Short life
Rated 15,000 hours, only lasted 10 days of average use! Of course, no receipt now.
Bright & Beautiful
Fantastic product, no burn time like low energy bulbs, full brightness straight away, very bright for only 10w, as bright as a 60W or 80W Tungsten. Very good quality feel, no heat build up. Nice crisp white glow, non glaring.
Great quality products!
Perfect to replace your old bulbs into the new generation energy saving bulbs.
Good
came on time works well Quality is very good does what it says on the box...it's a led light bulb...
wot a bright idea
These were the first led's I bought to replace fading low energy bulbs, what a transformation, nice and bright, instant light just like the "old fashioned 60watt bulbs" cant wait to change over the remaining low energies, well recommended