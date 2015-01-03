Tesco Led Classic 40W Bayonet Cap

Perfect. Why did I wait so long?
I had a supply of low energy bulbs that gave out a dim light and took time to warm up and only lasted a few months before flickering and eventually dying. I kept putting these in my two lights on the landing which are left on all night. finally I decided to switch to LEDS. These are bliss. I read that 2700K is a warm light, closest to tungsten and that is right. Now the lights at the top of my stairs seem normal again, give out an instant bright warm light and never get hot. Even better they should save me money and I hope that I won't have to change them again for years. I wish I'd ditched the low energy bulbs and bought these years ago. Will work on changing the whole house over to LED now.
Money saver.
LED is definitely the way forward for the energy and cost conscious individual. Light quality and distribution is now at a level comparable to tungsten.
Very good Instant light, although a bit more cost
I have my whole house on ES bulbs and there is nothing more annoying that walking to a room, to find something and you have to wait 60 seconds for the bulbs to get going. The LED lights are instant, so very good. The increase in costs always concerns me as takes longer to get your money back and in that time there is a risk, of the failing, your child through a toy at them, or even changing the light fitting. To break even you would need save 41kw. The different is 33.5W, so that is 1250 hours. At two hours a day it will take about 20 months.. So if you are in a room that you use a look this is great. You will rank that up in no time.