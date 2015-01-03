By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Led Classic 40W Bayonet Cap

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Led Classic 40W Bayonet Cap
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Extremely low energy consumption & long life span
  • Rated A+ for energy efficiency
  • 3 year guarantee
  • With a classic shape, this 40W LED bulb from Tesco puts out 470 lumens of warm white light. It is easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a bayonet cap (BC).
  • Functional Name - LED
  • Variant - Classic 40W BC
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
  • Colour Temperature - 2700k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A+
  • Input power (Watts) - 6
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 470
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - LED
  • 1 pack
  • 40W
  • Bayonet cap B22d

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect. Why did I wait so long?

5 stars

I had a supply of low energy bulbs that gave out a dim light and took time to warm up and only lasted a few months before flickering and eventually dying. I kept putting these in my two lights on the landing which are left on all night. finally I decided to switch to LEDS. These are bliss. I read that 2700K is a warm light, closest to tungsten and that is right. Now the lights at the top of my stairs seem normal again, give out an instant bright warm light and never get hot. Even better they should save me money and I hope that I won't have to change them again for years. I wish I'd ditched the low energy bulbs and bought these years ago. Will work on changing the whole house over to LED now.

Money saver.

4 stars

LED is definitely the way forward for the energy and cost conscious individual. Light quality and distribution is now at a level comparable to tungsten.

Very good Instant light, although a bit more cost

5 stars

I have my whole house on ES bulbs and there is nothing more annoying that walking to a room, to find something and you have to wait 60 seconds for the bulbs to get going. The LED lights are instant, so very good. The increase in costs always concerns me as takes longer to get your money back and in that time there is a risk, of the failing, your child through a toy at them, or even changing the light fitting. To break even you would need save 41kw. The different is 33.5W, so that is 1250 hours. At two hours a day it will take about 20 months.. So if you are in a room that you use a look this is great. You will rank that up in no time.

Usually bought next

Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Tesco Halogen 42W Classic Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

£ 3.50
£1.75/each

Offer

Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Led Candle 40W Bayonet Cap

£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here