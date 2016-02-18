Swantex Neon Recyclable Shot Glasses 40 Pack

Shots shots shots!
Bought these as shot glasses for our wedding at the end of Jan. They do exactly what they are there to do...serve shots to people whilst looking cool and saving me a pretty penny over glass alternatives.
Good value for money
I bought this for jelly bean game Worked really well
Pretty and fun
I purchased these for a hen party that I was organising. These are bright and colourful and perfect for any party.
Great product
These are very good! Perfect for jäger bombs and any other shots you would like to do. Perfect for parties and any type of occasion