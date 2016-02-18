By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Swantex Neon Recyclable Shot Glasses 40 Pack

5(4)Write a review
Swantex Neon Recyclable Shot Glasses 40 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • In a range of neon colours
  • Great alternative to standard clear glasses
  • 40 plastic shot glasses in a pack
  • Neon Coloured Shot Glasses 40 Pack

Information

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Shots shots shots!

5 stars

Bought these as shot glasses for our wedding at the end of Jan. They do exactly what they are there to do...serve shots to people whilst looking cool and saving me a pretty penny over glass alternatives.

Good value for money

5 stars

I bought this for jelly bean game Worked really well

Pretty and fun

5 stars

I purchased these for a hen party that I was organising. These are bright and colourful and perfect for any party.

Great product

5 stars

These are very good! Perfect for jäger bombs and any other shots you would like to do. Perfect for parties and any type of occasion

