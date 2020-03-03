By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sanex Moisturising Shower Gel 50Ml

4.5(916)Write a review
Sanex Moisturising Shower Gel 50Ml
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Moisturising Shower Gel Dermo Travel Size
  • Sanex Dermo Moisturising shower gel is specifically developed for normal to dry skin. Enriched with dermo oils, it helps restore skin's own natural moisture balance.
  • Restores natural pH
  • Normal to dry skin
  • Keeps skin healthy
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Glyceryl Oleate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium PCA, PEG-9 Cocoglycerides, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Caprylyl Glycol, Lecithin, Zinc Sulfate

Produce of

Made in EU

Warnings

  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

916 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous scent

5 stars

Love this product it’s smells lovely and leaves skin so soft and hydrated

sanex household

5 stars

This product is fab my daughter has issues with many soaps and body washes ending up in her getting thrush and having itchy skin. with sanex this problem is solved she can shower with ease and no itchyness to be seen brilliant stuff the whole family now use it.

Excellent

5 stars

This Sanex Dermo shower gel is a fantastic product and great for all the family. It leaves sensitive skin feeling moisturised and refreshed with a subtle fragrance. It lathers up very well and a little bit goes a long way. My family have been using this for a while now as skin sensitivity can be a bit of an issue but this has made a massive difference.

Awesome product

5 stars

This is my most favourite shower gel, so gentle an skin has very subtle scent

Perfect for sensitive skin

5 stars

I have tried many shower gels in my time due to having sensitive skin, a lot will cause me to become itchy. This one however is perfect for it. I love the consistency, it’s nice and thick, and it spreads far. The only negative thing about this is it could have a nicer, more feminine smell to it. Also, it provides a little bit of moisture but not enough for me to be wowed by it for that reason. Would recommend for sensitive skin.

Simple and safe

5 stars

I like to use Sanex products as they are very gentle on your skin

Sanex

4 stars

Lathers you really well but I found that the smell was a bit boring, so didn’t leave you smelling nice. Good size bottle and good value for money

Outstanding !

5 stars

Used this product multiple times in the household and had nothing to complain about , very gentle on the skin and lathers up very nicely . One of the best shower gels I’ve ever used , Highly recommend !

Great for your skin

5 stars

Love this product great on my skin and leaves it feeling fresh

Sensitive kids

5 stars

I use Sanex shower gel or body wash for the whole family. As 3/4 of us have sensitive skin this is suitable for all of us. A pump on top of the bottle would be good so it doesn't run out so quickly.

1-10 of 916 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 20Ml

£ 1.50
£7.50/100ml

Tresemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Shampoo 100Ml

£ 1.50
£1.50/100ml

Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 55Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml

Colgate Portable Travel Soft Toothbrush

£ 1.50
£1.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here