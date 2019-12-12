Tesco Empire Apple Minimum 5 Pack

- Energy300kJ 71kcal4%
- Fat0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1<1%
- Sugars15.7g17%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal
Product Description
- Apples.
- Sweet & Crisp Ruby red apples hand picked from orchards on the shores of Lake Ontario At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our Empire apples are carefully grown along the shores of Lake Ontario, New York. This unique region, formed on glacial till, benefits from cool summers and moderate winters. This provides ideal conditions for growing our ruby red Empire apples with a sweet, white flesh.
- Quality & Freshness
- At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our Empire apples are carefully grown along the shores of Lake Ontario, New York. This unique region, formed on glacial till, benefits from cool summers and moderate winters. This provides ideal conditions for growing our ruby red Empire apples with a sweet, white flesh. All of our Empire apples are waxed to ensure they are as Juicy as possible. This wax has been developed exclusively for Tesco to be Vegan friendly.
- Class 1
- Sweet & crisp
- Ruby red apples hand-picked from orchards on the shores of Lake Ontario
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- 1 of your 5 a day = 1 typical apple
Information
Ingredients
Apple
Storage
Keep in the fridge.
Produce of
Produce of Canada, USA
Preparation and Usage
- Wash before use.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 apples
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
Minimum 5
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|226kJ / 53kcal
|300kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.8g
|15.7g
|Sugars
|11.8g
|15.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.4g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
