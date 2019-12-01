By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Kanzi Apple Minimum 5 Pack

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Kanzi Apple Minimum 5 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.40/each
One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Bursting with Juice. Hand picked with a balanced blend of sweet and tangy flavour At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our Kanzi ® apples come from trusted growers around the world. One of our growers, Richard Scripps, runs a family owned farm in Kent where they've been growing apples for over 50 years. The maritime climate and longer sunshine hours provide the best growing conditions, where Richard and his skilled team constantly monitor their fruit to determine the optimum date for harvest, ensuring apples with a vibrant red colour and balanced blend of sweet and tangy flavour. Hardly surprising, Kanzi is Swahili for "hidden treasure"
  Bursting with Juice. Hand picked with a balanced blend of sweet and tangy flavour. At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our Kanzi ® apples come from trusted growers around the world. One of our growers, Richard Scripps, runs a family owned farm in Kent where they've been growing apples for over 50 years. The maritime climate and longer sunshine hours provide the best growing conditions, where Richard and his skilled team constantly monitor their fruit to determine the optimum date for harvest, ensuring apples with a vibrant red colour and balanced blend of sweet and tangy flavour. Hardly surprising, Kanzi is Swahili for "hidden treasure"

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Minimum 6

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sweet and delicious

5 stars

Sweet and delicious

Sweet and juicy

5 stars

Perfect balance between Sweet and juicy. Best apples.

Favourite apple ever.

5 stars

Best-flavoured apple EVER! Crisp and juicy, keeps well. Tremendous value. Only Tesco's seems to stock it

First class eating apple

5 stars

This was a very good apple with a lovely flavour. When baked in the oven and served with an Irish Whisky Cream Sauce it remains firm and did not go to mush as some other apples do.

New favourite

5 stars

Never tried before and found them deliciously sweet. My children (who have apples regularly), commented on how nice they were.

