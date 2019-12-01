Tesco Kanzi Apple Minimum 5 Pack

Sweet and delicious
Sweet and delicious
Sweet and juicy
Perfect balance between Sweet and juicy. Best apples.
Favourite apple ever.
Best-flavoured apple EVER! Crisp and juicy, keeps well. Tremendous value. Only Tesco's seems to stock it
First class eating apple
This was a very good apple with a lovely flavour. When baked in the oven and served with an Irish Whisky Cream Sauce it remains firm and did not go to mush as some other apples do.
New favourite
Never tried before and found them deliciously sweet. My children (who have apples regularly), commented on how nice they were.