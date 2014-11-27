By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Complete Extra Fresh Mouthwash Toothpaste 100Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Oral-B Complete Extra Fresh Mouthwash Toothpaste 100Ml
£ 1.50
£1.50/100ml
  • Oral-B Complete Long Lasting Fresh toothpaste includes real mouthwash that cleans even in hard to reach areas. Its contains a special freshness molecule and an antibacterial agent that fights odour-causing bacteria, leaving you with a long lasting fresh breath.
  • 2 in 1 Toothpaste with real mouthwash
  • Cleans in hard to reach areas
  • Long lasting freshness
  • Prevents tartar
  • Prevents cavities
  • Fresh mint flavour
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Citrate, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, CI 77891, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Citrate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Mica, Glycerin, Polysorbate 80, CI 74160, Cetylpyridinium Chloride

Preparation and Usage

  • Brush your teeth with Oral-B manual toothbrush and Oral-B toothpaste 3 times a day.

Warnings

  • Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

1 x 100 ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Tooth paste

5 stars

I had slight sensitivity, this amazing product has cleared that. My teeth are clean and healthily, since using Oral B.Also when I met my dentist last he commented how good things were in my mouth.

