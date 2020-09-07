Tesco Hollow Tree Decorations 100G

- Energy557kJ 133kcal7%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates4.7g24%
- Sugars14.4g16%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2230kJ / 534kcal
Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate tree decorations.
- Milk Chocolate
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts, almond and hazelnut. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a bag (25g)
|Energy
|2230kJ / 534kcal
|557kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|29.3g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|18.9g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|60.1g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|57.7g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
