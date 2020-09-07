By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hollow Tree Decorations 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
1/4 of a bag
  • Energy557kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2230kJ / 534kcal

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate tree decorations.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts, almond and hazelnut. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a bag (25g)
Energy2230kJ / 534kcal557kJ / 133kcal
Fat29.3g7.3g
Saturates18.9g4.7g
Carbohydrate60.1g15.0g
Sugars57.7g14.4g
Fibre2.6g0.7g
Protein6.0g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

