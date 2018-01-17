Groov-E Overhead Kids Headphones Blue

Good quality
I brought the headphones for my son and he loves them, very good quality for the price.
Excellent Product
Got these for the grandchildren. They haven't broken them yet so they must be good.
Great item
Seem really good. They were a Christmas present for my 5 year old. He is happy wearing them so they must be quite comfortable. I am happy too!
Earphone
I brought this item for my nephew for Christmas he'll love them
Perfect
Bought for 4 year old grandson. Just the job. Comfortable and look good too.
Excellent Product
Brought for my 8 year old niece - she loves it! Thank you Tesco.com
Great price
My boy lovea these and uses daily. Great price sturdy ( he is autistic & throws them) recommend
Perfect for kids
Lovely headphones. Like the one sided wire. Much safer.
looks great
Bought this for my grandson,he loves it.easy to use plug it in and we have peace and quiet. He uses the headphones on his tablet and portable DVD player
great headphone
I have bought this for my son for xmas. They look great. Will update the review after xmas when he has tried them out