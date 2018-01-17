By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Groov-E Overhead Kids Headphones Blue

4.5(83)Write a review
Groov-E Overhead Kids Headphones Blue
£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Product Description

  • Adjustable headband to get the right fit for your child
  • Soft cushioned ear pads with 40mm drivers
  • 1.2M cord length with 3.5mm gold plug
  • - Adjustable Headband
  • - Soft Ear Pads
  • - 40mm Drivers
  • - 3.5mm Gold Plug
  • - 1.2M Cord
  • - Suitable for ages 3+
  • Let the kids be the DJ with these stylish headphones, perfect for music-loving youngsters.
  • Featuring an adjustable ear band and soft ear pads to comfortably fit any child's head, these durable headphones will withstand a rough and tumble lifestyle to keep children entertained. Whilst these headphones provide great comfort for kids, a 40mm driver delivers great sound quality to ensure that children have no complaints when listening to their favourite tunes or watching movies.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

83 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality

5 stars

I brought the headphones for my son and he loves them, very good quality for the price.

Excellent Product

5 stars

Got these for the grandchildren. They haven't broken them yet so they must be good.

Great item

5 stars

Seem really good. They were a Christmas present for my 5 year old. He is happy wearing them so they must be quite comfortable. I am happy too!

Earphone

5 stars

I brought this item for my nephew for Christmas he'll love them

Perfect

4 stars

Bought for 4 year old grandson. Just the job. Comfortable and look good too.

Excellent Product

5 stars

Brought for my 8 year old niece - she loves it! Thank you Tesco.com

Great price

5 stars

My boy lovea these and uses daily. Great price sturdy ( he is autistic & throws them) recommend

Perfect for kids

4 stars

Lovely headphones. Like the one sided wire. Much safer.

looks great

5 stars

Bought this for my grandson,he loves it.easy to use plug it in and we have peace and quiet. He uses the headphones on his tablet and portable DVD player

great headphone

5 stars

I have bought this for my son for xmas. They look great. Will update the review after xmas when he has tried them out

1-10 of 83 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Groov-E Overhead Kids Headphones Pink

£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Sony Mdr Zx310 On Ear Headphones Black

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Jvc Kids Headphones Ha-Kd7 Yellow

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Groov-E Kidz Bluetooth Headphones Blue

£ 20.00
£20.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here