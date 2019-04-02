By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Groov-E Overhead Kids Headphones Pink

4.5(56)Write a review
Groov-E Overhead Kids Headphones Pink
£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Product Description

  • Kids’ headphones in pink
  • Adjustable headband
  • Soft, cushioned ear pads
  • - Adjustable Headband
  • - Soft Ear Pads
  • - 40mm Drivers
  • - 3.5mm Gold Plug
  • - 1.2M Cord
  • Let the kids be the DJ with these stylish headphones, perfect for music-loving youngsters.
  • Featuring an adjustable ear band and soft ear pads to comfortably fit any child's head, these durable headphones will withstand a rough and tumble lifestyle to keep children entertained. Whilst these headphones provide great comfort for kids, a 40mm driver delivers great sound quality to ensure that children have no complaints when listening to their favourite tunes or watching movies.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

56 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

It's good one

4 stars

It's good one

Cheap and cheerful

5 stars

Bought for a three year old and she loves them. Good sound and quality

Good value

5 stars

Comfortable and good sound. They fit adults fine.

Kids Headphones

5 stars

Bought for daughter as a Christmas present. Exactly what we wanted. Nice and comfy on her ears, and sound appears good. Nice product at a decent enough price.

Great value

5 stars

Bought them for the kids for Xmas for there tabs and there great value for money and comfortable on there ears

Value for money.

5 stars

Bought for 7 year old granddaughter, who is pleased with present.

Easy for kids to use

5 stars

Bought for Xmas for our 4 year old along with the groove cd player. She finds them very easy to use, and they're a perfect fit for smaller heads.

Great little earphones

5 stars

Bought for my granddaughter who loves them, listening to music on Neville touch.

Great earphones

5 stars

We bought these for part of a Christmas present, with a CD player. Great value and they were very well received. A winner all round.

For the great price the quality is great

4 stars

Bought this as a sticking filler for my daughter. She loves them and cannot complain about the quality pretty good. Great bargain

1-10 of 56 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here