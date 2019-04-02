Groov-E Overhead Kids Headphones Pink

It's good one
Cheap and cheerful
Bought for a three year old and she loves them. Good sound and quality
Good value
Comfortable and good sound. They fit adults fine.
Kids Headphones
Bought for daughter as a Christmas present. Exactly what we wanted. Nice and comfy on her ears, and sound appears good. Nice product at a decent enough price.
Great value
Bought them for the kids for Xmas for there tabs and there great value for money and comfortable on there ears
Value for money.
Bought for 7 year old granddaughter, who is pleased with present.
Easy for kids to use
Bought for Xmas for our 4 year old along with the groove cd player. She finds them very easy to use, and they're a perfect fit for smaller heads.
Great little earphones
Bought for my granddaughter who loves them, listening to music on Neville touch.
Great earphones
We bought these for part of a Christmas present, with a CD player. Great value and they were very well received. A winner all round.
For the great price the quality is great
Bought this as a sticking filler for my daughter. She loves them and cannot complain about the quality pretty good. Great bargain