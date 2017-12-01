By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Facecare Cellular Eye Cream 15Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 15.00
£10.00/10ml
  • NIVEA Hyaluron Cellular Filler Anti-Age Eye Cream contains a combination of Hyaluron and Magnolia extract to visibly reduce wrinkles and firms skin. This cream is specially formulated to work on the delicate skin around the eye. With regular use, wrinkles and lines around the eyes are visibly reduced. The caressing texture replenishes your skin with intense moisture and leaves it feeling smooth and silky. Suitable for contact lens users.
  • Wrinkles are visibly reduced
  • Noticeably firmer skin and faster cell renewal
  • Delicate skin around the eyes is replenished with intense moisture
  • Visibly smooths fine lines under the eye
  • Skin looks immediately refreshed
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Behenyl Alcohol, Cetyl Palmitate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Dicaprylyl Ether, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Cocoglycerides, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77891

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Paper - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

15ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Awesome

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I highly recommend this product,smell so good and it helps my skin more radiant.

