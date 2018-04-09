Croydex 5 Function Shower Head Chrome

much better than ecpected good features
pleasantly surprised by the quality looks classy good features
excellent product at a very good price
Have been impressed with this product and its various options and am now enjoying my showers more than ever.
Great value for money
Very sturdy and easy to fit. Good selection of shower effects.
Value combines with quality
So easy to fit and the quality was much better than our previous shower head
5 position fantastic shower head
I was amazied how good it is for the price and great quality
Great buy
I brought the shower head over a month ago and it was easy to put on and a good variation of water massage pressures.
Great features
Bought this as a replacement for a leaking and dripping shower head. This is a great product with variable spray patterns and a water saving feature which is a bonus.
Super quality
Bought as a replacement shower head for my Mira shower. With its adjustable functions there's a choice of strength of water flow. Great choice.
wonderful versatile shower head
Bought this to replace single function shower head and what a difference it makes, very easy to use to change functions. I love it.
DOES WHAT IT SAYS ON THE TIN
Great product and price. Fast delivery to store. Excellent shower head for the price