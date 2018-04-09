By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Croydex 5 Function Shower Head Chrome

5(18)Write a review
image 1 of Croydex 5 Function Shower Head Chrome
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Product Description

  • Rub clean spray jets & 5 spray patterns
  • Universal threaded connector. Plastic with chrome-effect finish
  • Ideal for all shower types
  • - Rub clean nozzles
  • - Suitable for all showers
  • - Universal 1/2" B.S.P connection
  • Need an invigorating morning wake up or relaxing evening de-stress? Whatever your mood, with a choice of five spray patterns, this affordable and easy to maintain chrome shower head performs brilliantly.
  • This shower head features rub clean nozzles which are easy to unblock helping to keep limescale build up to a minimum. To clean, simply rub the surface of the shower head gently in a clockwise direction with your thumb to break away any hard water deposits which could affect the shower's performance.
  • For safety and convenience do not use with water above 65°C or with excessively high water pressure (max 50psi/3.5 bar). To avoid the risk of scalding you should always check the water temperature before entering the shower. Always take care when using hot water, especially with children and NEVER leave a child unattended in the bathroom.

Information

18 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

much better than ecpected good features

5 stars

pleasantly surprised by the quality looks classy good features

excellent product at a very good price

5 stars

Have been impressed with this product and its various options and am now enjoying my showers more than ever.

Great value for money

5 stars

Very sturdy and easy to fit. Good selection of shower effects.

Value combines with quality

5 stars

So easy to fit and the quality was much better than our previous shower head

5 position fantastic shower head

5 stars

I was amazied how good it is for the price and great quality

Great buy

5 stars

I brought the shower head over a month ago and it was easy to put on and a good variation of water massage pressures.

Great features

5 stars

Bought this as a replacement for a leaking and dripping shower head. This is a great product with variable spray patterns and a water saving feature which is a bonus.

Super quality

5 stars

Bought as a replacement shower head for my Mira shower. With its adjustable functions there's a choice of strength of water flow. Great choice.

wonderful versatile shower head

5 stars

Bought this to replace single function shower head and what a difference it makes, very easy to use to change functions. I love it.

DOES WHAT IT SAYS ON THE TIN

5 stars

Great product and price. Fast delivery to store. Excellent shower head for the price

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

