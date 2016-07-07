Croydex 3 Function Shower Head Chrome

Useful spray pattern
Good quality but not suitable for low pressure systems.
Durable
Looked durable but returned in store for the bigger size.
Brilliant got all the features I wanted
Bought this as my other shower head was leaking. This was a very good price and it works really well.
Value for money
I bought this for 2 weeks and am satisfied with the product in all counts
Does exactly what is needed - good value too!
Purchased to replace our broken one, this is easy to install, produces a decent water jet and cleans well. For the price, you cannot fail to be happy!
Perfect
Bought this product a month a go and it's been great! Best product I've bought so far. And it's actually lasted! I would recommend to anyone! Great product!
Very effective
This shower-head turned my shower from a pathetic dribble to an absolute torrent. Wonderful!
Not Compatable with my shower
Although I wasn't able to use the shower head it appeared to be of a reasonable quality from a well known supplier.
Ideal replacement.
Simple and effective. Bought as a replacement for a broken shower head - just unscrew the old and screw on the new. Works a treat.
Fantastic power shower
I bought this shower head along with the shower hose about two weeks ago. It's incredible how powerful it is, really blasts the water through and makes showering super fast. I would definitely describe it as a power shower.