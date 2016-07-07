By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Croydex 3 Function Shower Head Chrome

5(10)Write a review
image 1 of Croydex 3 Function Shower Head Chrome
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

New

Product Description

  • Rub clean spray jets & 3 spray patterns
  • Universal threaded connector. Plastic with chrome-effect finish
  • Ideal for all shower types
  • - Rub clean nozzles
  • - Suitable for all showers
  • - Universal 1/2" B.S.P connection
  • Need an invigorating morning wake up or relaxing evening de-stress? With a choice of spray patterns, this affordable and easy to maintain chrome shower head performs brilliantly.
  • For safety and convenience do not use with water above 65°C or with excessively high water pressure (max 50psi/3.5 bar). To avoid the risk of scalding you should always check the water temperature before entering the shower. Always take care when using hot water, especially with children and NEVER leave a child unattended in the bathroom.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Useful spray pattern

4 stars

Good quality but not suitable for low pressure systems.

Durable

5 stars

Looked durable but returned in store for the bigger size.

Brilliant got all the features I wanted

5 stars

Bought this as my other shower head was leaking. This was a very good price and it works really well.

Value for money

5 stars

I bought this for 2 weeks and am satisfied with the product in all counts

Does exactly what is needed - good value too!

5 stars

Purchased to replace our broken one, this is easy to install, produces a decent water jet and cleans well. For the price, you cannot fail to be happy!

Perfect

5 stars

Bought this product a month a go and it's been great! Best product I've bought so far. And it's actually lasted! I would recommend to anyone! Great product!

Very effective

5 stars

This shower-head turned my shower from a pathetic dribble to an absolute torrent. Wonderful!

Not Compatable with my shower

4 stars

Although I wasn't able to use the shower head it appeared to be of a reasonable quality from a well known supplier.

Ideal replacement.

5 stars

Simple and effective. Bought as a replacement for a broken shower head - just unscrew the old and screw on the new. Works a treat.

Fantastic power shower

5 stars

I bought this shower head along with the shower hose about two weeks ago. It's incredible how powerful it is, really blasts the water through and makes showering super fast. I would definitely describe it as a power shower.

