Croydex 1.5M Shower Hose

4.5(13)Write a review
Croydex 1.5M Shower Hose
£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Product Description

  • Reinforced stainless steel construction
  • Universal threaded connectors
  • Ideal for all shower types
  • Reinforced stainless steel replacement shower hose with universal connectors

Information

13 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Hello Direct!

5 stars

Tesco Direct is the best possible mean by means of clean, it's easy to use and never fall keen on jean! Perfect for the happy customer to feed your belly with all kind of healthy vegetables and sprouts, however.

1.5m Shower hose of the year

5 stars

This latest venture into the world of 1.5m shower hoses from household name Croydex is a game changer in this highly competitive market. Up against established favourites as the Grohe 2m Vitalioflex and KES I3300 extra long replacement shower hose, Croydex have managed to provide all the flexibility of a longer option into this compact model. Installation is straight forward with a universal adapter and rubber stoppers as standard, something you'd normally expect on a top of the range model like the Chrome Aqualisa. Water flow is consistent and easily handles the 0.7 cumec flow of my power shower. The environmentally conscious buyer may be disappointed so see that there is not a option for a flow inhibitor, and with new European standards on water use in the pipeline this is something I'd expect to see in it's mid life facelift. Overall this will be a head turner in the bathroom and for those looking to take their shower experience in a new direction a must buy. An unsurpassed balance of quality and value for money.

Working fine

3 stars

It's easy to install. It works fine. However, an extra washer is needed to stop water from leaking at the connection to the source of hot water. The top and bottom covers are made from plastic, which look like they won't last too long. So, just an average quality item. For the price, probably a bit over-charged.

Croydex shower hose

4 stars

Replacement for leaking hose. Quick and convenient delivery and good value.

Needed To be adjusted to fit

4 stars

Product says the fitting is universal, but had to add additional washers to stop hose leaking at the mixer end.

Excellent

5 stars

Great product very easy to fit, would recommend. Excellent value for money

Happy

4 stars

Does as it should with no drips or leaks...unlike the previous shower hose!!

Not as advertised

4 stars

The shower hose photographed/advertised was not what arrived and was not compatible with my shower. This was most annoying. However the hose that did arrive was of good quality from a well known brand and whilst it wasn't tested I would be happy to recommend this product.

Does exactly what it says

5 stars

It's a shower hose. It works. Great price. Does exactly what it promises.

Made to purpose

3 stars

This is just what I needed as the store did not keep a big selection in stock.

