Barilla Linguine 500G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta
  • Get inspired with more recipes at: www.barilla.co.uk
  • Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta*
  • *Italy's N°1 brand in sales
  • *Source: Nielsen Retail Index.
  • Discover and taste our Pesto Alla Genovese
  • Made 100% with Fresh Italian Basil
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina, Water

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soy, May contain traces of Eggs if produced in the plant indicated with letter (A)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • 100g Pasta
  • 1 Litre water
  • 7g Salt
  • Bring water to a fast boil and add salt. Add pasta and cook for 9 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain and serve.
  • Prepare a special linguine with pesto & prawns!
  • Step 1: Add pasta to boiling salted water and cook for the time indicated on pack. We recommend 7g of salt for every 100g of Pasta.
  • Step 2: In a large pan fry some prawns lightly with a little extra virgin olive oil. Drain the Pasta and toss the Pesto Genovese and the prawns. For a creamy sauce, add two spoons of the cooking water and mix together.
  • Step 3: For a special touch, add some fresh basil leaves with black pepper. Dress the plates and enjoy.

Number of uses

The package contains approximately 6 servings

Name and address

  • Imported by Euro Food Brands.
  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
  • Società per Azioni,
  • Via Mantova 166,
  • Parma,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • For UK & Ireland:
  • To contact Barilla: www.barilla.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g85g(1)%RI/85g(2)
Energy kJ1521129315%
kcal35930515%
Fat g2.01.72%
Of which: Saturates g0.50.42%
Carbohydrate g70.960.323%
Of which: Sugars g3.53.03%
Fibre g3.02.6
Protein g12.810.922%
Salt g0.0130.0110%
(1)85g = example of a serving. The package contains approximately 6 servings---
(2)RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very happy with it.

5 stars

Very happy with it.

