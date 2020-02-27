By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sandisk 32Gb Extreme Micro Sd Card

5(48)Write a review
Sandisk 32Gb Extreme Micro Sd Card
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Engineered for the latest Android smartphones and tablets and MIL cameras
  • Shoot continuous burst mode, Full HD and 4K Ultra HD video
  • Up to 90/40MB/s read/write speeds for faster shooting and transfer
  • - Engineered for Android™ smartphones and tablets and MIL cameras
  • - Shoot continuous burst mode, Full HD and 4K UHD video
  • - Rated A1 for faster app performance
  • Get extreme speeds for fast transfer, app performance, and 4K UHD for your Android™ based smartphone. SanDisk Extreme® cards are built tough for extreme durability even under challenging environmental conditions. Fast speeds reduce the time you're on hold while your pictures and videos move to your card or from your card to your computer. Storage capacities from 32GB to 256GB expand device memory and leave room to record video that's ready for the new 4K UHD2 television screens and monitors.

Information

48 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

128gb memory card

5 stars

I was very happy with the sd memory cand for my phone.

A little disappointed.

4 stars

Mounting bracket is a bit fiddly to get the unit off with ease. The resolution and pixels aren't good, had an incident where an item the thrown from on coming vehicle and no number plate or details could be taken from the recording. Whilst it's OK, I would point out the issues and my opinions, but as a basic dashcam..... It works!

Great price

5 stars

Really happy With this micro sd card, perfect for using with our dash cam.

Good value.

5 stars

Good product at a reasonable price. Took a few days to arrive, but it was just before Christmas.

Great product

5 stars

I brought this as a present to go into a dash cam. After doing some research I opted to buy the San Disk Extreme. The recipient was very pleased the product especially as it records in HD. Tesco Click and collect was the cheapest place to buy and very quick.

Great value for money

5 stars

I bought this to go with a christmas present and have no complaints.

Great price

5 stars

Bought this for my son, had looked around and found this to be the cheapest for the quality, name etc, he has been using it with no problems whatsoever

Great memory card

5 stars

Great memory card. Massive amount of memory and quick to load pictures and videos too.

Good SD

4 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago, it's great. it allows me to put long music on.

Works perfectly!!

5 stars

Got this for me new nintendo 3ds. Totally compatible.

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

