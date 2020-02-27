Sandisk 32Gb Extreme Micro Sd Card

128gb memory card
I was very happy with the sd memory cand for my phone.
A little disappointed.
Mounting bracket is a bit fiddly to get the unit off with ease. The resolution and pixels aren't good, had an incident where an item the thrown from on coming vehicle and no number plate or details could be taken from the recording. Whilst it's OK, I would point out the issues and my opinions, but as a basic dashcam..... It works!
Great price
Really happy With this micro sd card, perfect for using with our dash cam.
Good value.
Good product at a reasonable price. Took a few days to arrive, but it was just before Christmas.
Great product
I brought this as a present to go into a dash cam. After doing some research I opted to buy the San Disk Extreme. The recipient was very pleased the product especially as it records in HD. Tesco Click and collect was the cheapest place to buy and very quick.
Great value for money
I bought this to go with a christmas present and have no complaints.
Great price
Bought this for my son, had looked around and found this to be the cheapest for the quality, name etc, he has been using it with no problems whatsoever
Great memory card
Great memory card. Massive amount of memory and quick to load pictures and videos too.
Good SD
I bought this a few weeks ago, it's great. it allows me to put long music on.
Works perfectly!!
Got this for me new nintendo 3ds. Totally compatible.