Tyskie Polish Lager 4X500ml

Not as good now
Why is only 5%now.Used to be 5.6%.They always have to ruin it.Bet it still 5.6% in Poland.
I use to buy this all the time I didnt know they h
I use to buy this all the time I didnt know they had dropped the % to 5% im sure this use to be 5.8% a year or two ago.
Best in the business!
I genuinely believe these are the best pots in the business
Beer, be aware.
I would not buy it now as the alcohol content has been lowered from 5.4 Abv to 5.0 Abv and the price has stayed the same. I don't like it when the alcohol content gets lowered and bottle size gets smaller.