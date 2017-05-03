Tortoise Iphone 5/Se Glass Screen Protector

Great protection!
This is the second one of these I have bought as I dropped my phone before. Protected the phone well, I dropped it onto a point and there was no damage to the actual screen. Definitely recommend!
Weak phone protector
I purchased this a month ago and it has already cracked at the corners - despite not dropping it. I keep it in my pocket and handbag.
Better than a bill
This is my daughter's second iphone the first one broke ie smashed screen. So I bought this screen protector very easy to apply and does the job I'd rather replace this then her normal screen saves money in the long run :)
Seems great
Bought this for my accident prone son to protect his phone screen, it cracked within the first ten days when he dropped his phone
really brilliant
I bought this for my daughter's phone. Superbly easy to apply, really good screen protector
Ease of application
I bought this to protect my iPhone 5s and found it easy to apply with no sign of bubbles I have had with other products
Superb screen.
I bought this to protect my screen but it's much better than using screen protector. I would recommend this. It's straightforward to do the job.