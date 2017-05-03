By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tortoise Iphone 5/Se Glass Screen Protector

3.5(7)Write a review
Tortoise Iphone 5/Se Glass Screen Protector
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Screen Cloth & Alcohol wipe supplied
  • Protection to your handset
  • 3x times stronger than regular PET film
  • The Tortoise™ Ultra Tempered Glass Screen Protector, 8-9HSurface hardness-3 times stronger than regular PET Film, Oleophobic coating helps prevent marks, Anti shatter film, Fast & easy to apply with rounded corners to prevent edges from chipping. iPhone 5/5S/5C, Clear.

Information

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great protection!

4 stars

This is the second one of these I have bought as I dropped my phone before. Protected the phone well, I dropped it onto a point and there was no damage to the actual screen. Definitely recommend!

Weak phone protector

1 stars

I purchased this a month ago and it has already cracked at the corners - despite not dropping it. I keep it in my pocket and handbag.

Better than a bill

5 stars

This is my daughter's second iphone the first one broke ie smashed screen. So I bought this screen protector very easy to apply and does the job I'd rather replace this then her normal screen saves money in the long run :)

Seems great

1 stars

Bought this for my accident prone son to protect his phone screen, it cracked within the first ten days when he dropped his phone

really brilliant

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter's phone. Superbly easy to apply, really good screen protector

Ease of application

5 stars

I bought this to protect my iPhone 5s and found it easy to apply with no sign of bubbles I have had with other products

Superb screen.

4 stars

I bought this to protect my screen but it's much better than using screen protector. I would recommend this. It's straightforward to do the job.

