St Helen's Farm Goats Yogurt Fat Free 450G

Product Description
- Gentle Fat Free Goats Milk Yogurt
- For more information on the gentle wonders of goats' milk and yogurt visit www.sthelensfarm.co.uk
- We are proud to make our yogurt the traditional way. It is naturally delicious as we use two litres of skimmed British goats' milk for every litre of yogurt.
- With nothing added besides friendly live cultures, this delicious yogurt is completely free of additives, preservatives, thickeners and added sugars.
- Enjoy the gentle taste of goats' milk yogurt...
- Our yogurt is crafted in the beautiful Vale of York using deliciously gentle goat's milk sourced from our own and other family farms in the Midlands and Yorkshire.
- Made using 100% British goats' milk. The sugars (lactose) and salt levels are naturally occurring.
- Fresh from the farm
- High protein
- Bio live
- Only 71 calories per serving
- Deliciously natural and gentle
- 0% fat
- Gluten free
- No additives or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
- Fat free
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 2-5°C. Consume within 3 days of opening and no later than the Use By date.Use By: see lid.
Number of uses
One pot contains 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- St Helen's Farm,
- Seaton Ross,
- York,
- YO42 4NP.
Return to
- St Helen's Farm,
- Seaton Ross,
- York,
- YO42 4NP.
- Tel: 01430 861715
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 150g serving
|Energy - kJ
|200kJ
|300kJ
|- kcal (Calories)
|47kcal
|71kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.4g
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|6.1g
|- of which sugars
|3.9g
|5.9g
|Protein
|6.9g
|10.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Calcium
|240mg*
|360mg**
|* 30% Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|** 45% NRV
|-
|-
|One pot contains 3 servings
|-
|-
