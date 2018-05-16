By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

St Helen's Farm Goats Yogurt Fat Free 450G

No ratings yetWrite a review
St Helen's Farm Goats Yogurt Fat Free 450G
£ 2.40
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • Gentle Fat Free Goats Milk Yogurt
  • For more information on the gentle wonders of goats' milk and yogurt visit www.sthelensfarm.co.uk
  • We are proud to make our yogurt the traditional way. It is naturally delicious as we use two litres of skimmed British goats' milk for every litre of yogurt.
  • With nothing added besides friendly live cultures, this delicious yogurt is completely free of additives, preservatives, thickeners and added sugars.
  • Enjoy the gentle taste of goats' milk yogurt...
  • Our yogurt is crafted in the beautiful Vale of York using deliciously gentle goat's milk sourced from our own and other family farms in the Midlands and Yorkshire.
  • Made using 100% British goats' milk. The sugars (lactose) and salt levels are naturally occurring.
  • Fresh from the farm
  • High protein
  • Bio live
  • Only 71 calories per serving
  • Deliciously natural and gentle
  • 0% fat
  • Gluten free
  • No additives or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g
  • Fat free
  • High protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated at 2-5°C. Consume within 3 days of opening and no later than the Use By date.Use By: see lid.

Number of uses

One pot contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • St Helen's Farm,
  • Seaton Ross,
  • York,
  • YO42 4NP.

Return to

  • St Helen's Farm,
  • Seaton Ross,
  • York,
  • YO42 4NP.
  • Tel: 01430 861715

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 150g serving
Energy - kJ200kJ300kJ
- kcal (Calories)47kcal71kcal
Fat 0.3g0.4g
- of which saturates 0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate 4.1g6.1g
- of which sugars 3.9g5.9g
Protein 6.9g10.4g
Salt 0.2g0.3g
Calcium 240mg*360mg**
* 30% Nutrient Reference Value--
** 45% NRV--
One pot contains 3 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

St Helen's Farm Goats Cheese 240 G

£ 3.50
£14.59/kg

Alpro Greek Style Strawberry & Raspberry Yogurt 150G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

St Helen's Fresh Semi Skimmed Goats Milk 1 Litre

£ 1.70
£1.70/litre

St Helens Farm Goats Butter 250G

£ 2.30
£9.20/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here