Grants Traditional Smoked Scottish Salmon 300G

lovely smoked salmon!
Farmed Scottish Salmon (96%), Salt, Sugar
Store unopened and refrigerated at 1° - 5°C.Consume within 3 days of opening pack. Freezing Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly and use within 24 hours. Once thawed do not refreeze.
300g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 50g
|GDA* Men
|GDA* Women
|Energy kj
|657kj
|329kj
|Energy kcal
|157kcal
|79kcal
|2500
|2000
|Protein
|23.0g
|11.5g
|55g
|45g
|Carbohydrates
|0.3g
|0.15g
|300g
|230g
|of which sugars
|Trace
|Trace
|Fat
|7.1g
|3.6g
|95g
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|1.1g
|30g
|20g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Trace
|24g
|24g
|Sodium
|1.53g
|0.77g
|Salt equivalent
|3.83g
|1.92g
|6g
|6g
|Omega 3 fatty acids
|1.2g
|0.6g
|GDA* = Guideline Daily Amount
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety Although care has been taken, this product may contain small bones.
