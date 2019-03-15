By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grants Traditional Smoked Scottish Salmon 300G

Grants Traditional Smoked Scottish Salmon 300G
£ 8.00
£2.67/100g

Product Description

  • Nutritional Advice
  • The food standards agency recommends 2 portions of oily fish a week such as salmon or mackerel. Oily fish contain Omega 3 fatty acids believed to help maintain a healthy heart.
  • Atlantic Scottish salmon cured by hand then gently smoked over oak for a truly unique taste
  • The superior quality of Grants Traditional Oak Smoked Salmon is ensured by the care in which only the very finest fresh Salmon is selected from the clear waters surrounding the Orkney and Shetland Isles. We employ time-honoured smoking methods, perfected through generations, to provide a consistently succulent texture and delicate flavour. Each side is dry cured with natural sea salt and brown sugar then gently smoked over oak wood chips. This creates a full distinctive flavour. Once smoked the Salmon is vacuum packed and ready to serve.
  • Finest quality salmon
  • Traditionally smoked
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Farmed Scottish Salmon (96%), Salt, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store unopened and refrigerated at 1° - 5°C.Consume within 3 days of opening pack. Freezing Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly and use within 24 hours. Once thawed do not refreeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • For best results, remove the salmon from the refrigerator and separate the slices 10 minutes before use. Serve with fresh lemon juice and cracked black peppercorns.

Warnings

  • Safety
  • Although care has been taken, this product may contain small bones.

Name and address

  • MacKnight™ Ltd.,
  • Maryport,
  • Cumbria,
  • CA15 8NF.,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  www.grantssmokehouse.com
  • Maryport,
  • Cumbria,
  • CA15 8NF.,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.grantssmokehouse.com

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 50gGDA* MenGDA* Women
Energy kj657kj329kj
Energy kcal157kcal79kcal25002000
Protein 23.0g11.5g55g45g
Carbohydrates0.3g0.15g300g230g
of which sugars TraceTrace
Fat 7.1g3.6g95g70g
of which saturates 2.1g1.1g30g20g
Fibre 0.1gTrace24g24g
Sodium 1.53g0.77g
Salt equivalent 3.83g1.92g6g6g
Omega 3 fatty acids1.2g0.6g
GDA* = Guideline Daily Amount----

Safety information

