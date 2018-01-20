By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
O4a Essence 4-1 Remote

4(24)Write a review
O4a Essence 4-1 Remote
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • One For All® Essence 4-in-1 remote
  • Controls your TV, Freeview, DVD player and audio player simultaneously
  • Compatible with all brands
  • - 1 remote for 4 devices: TV, Sat/Cable/Freeview, DVD/Blu-ray and Audio
  • - Learning Feature
  • - 30 Seconds To Set Up Your Remote
  • The One For All Essence 4 remote control operates 4 devices: Televisions, Sat/Cable/Freeview, DVD/Blu-ray and Audio devices. Guaranteed to work all brands.
  • Easy setup in 3 short steps, which takes less than a minute! Using the learning feature, you can copy functions straight from your original remote. Easy control of your devices and all the functions as on your original remote!

Information

24 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Easy Set Up

5 stars

Used this for an old hard drive recording box and obtained the best set up number from the One for All website, which meant I did not have to go through multiple numbers. I was able to set up in less than a minute. Very pleased.

Can’t fault this product

5 stars

So easy to set up and use , took less than 5 minutes and does the job it was bought for , great product

Really useful item

4 stars

Bought this as a gift but it hasn’t been used yet. I have previously had a One For All remote and thought it was great. The only reason I have given four stars and not five is because it hasn’t been used yet. Going by my previous experience it should be ideal.

Easy remote

5 stars

Very happy with this remote, it was easy to set up.

Replaced original

4 stars

Replaced a lost remote and did the job without any problems.

Good value for moneu

4 stars

This surprisingly very good piece of kit. I have now abandoned all my other 4 remotes

remote control

5 stars

well my old remote packed up so went and replaced that with an new one which i got from tesco,works like an dream,i would recommend this.

It Works

4 stars

i am pleasantly surprised how simple the remote it is to set up. It was up and running in no time. If the remote you are copying has more buttons than this one you can overwright buttons to a different function. e.g. i use 16:9 button to access recordings as i have no need for the 16:9 button. The only downside i can think of is the remote could use more buttons.

Very good indeed

5 stars

This product is excellent. And very good value. Operates my TV, satellite box, sound bar. Nicely designed. Very easy to set up. And worryingly cheap when we bought it!

Nice Remote

3 stars

I can control three devices with one single remote.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

