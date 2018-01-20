O4a Essence 4-1 Remote

Very Easy Set Up
Used this for an old hard drive recording box and obtained the best set up number from the One for All website, which meant I did not have to go through multiple numbers. I was able to set up in less than a minute. Very pleased.
Can’t fault this product
So easy to set up and use , took less than 5 minutes and does the job it was bought for , great product
Really useful item
Bought this as a gift but it hasn’t been used yet. I have previously had a One For All remote and thought it was great. The only reason I have given four stars and not five is because it hasn’t been used yet. Going by my previous experience it should be ideal.
Easy remote
Very happy with this remote, it was easy to set up.
Replaced original
Replaced a lost remote and did the job without any problems.
Good value for moneu
This surprisingly very good piece of kit. I have now abandoned all my other 4 remotes
remote control
well my old remote packed up so went and replaced that with an new one which i got from tesco,works like an dream,i would recommend this.
It Works
i am pleasantly surprised how simple the remote it is to set up. It was up and running in no time. If the remote you are copying has more buttons than this one you can overwright buttons to a different function. e.g. i use 16:9 button to access recordings as i have no need for the 16:9 button. The only downside i can think of is the remote could use more buttons.
Very good indeed
This product is excellent. And very good value. Operates my TV, satellite box, sound bar. Nicely designed. Very easy to set up. And worryingly cheap when we bought it!
Nice Remote
I can control three devices with one single remote.