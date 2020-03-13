By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
O4a Essence 2-1 Remote

O4a Essence 2-1 Remote
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • One For All® Essence 2-in-1 remote control
  • Controls your TV and TV box
  • Compatible with all brands
  • - 1 remote for 2 devices (TV and Sat/Cable,Freeview)
  • - Smart CombiControl Feature
  • - 30 Seconds To Set Up Your Remote
  • The One For All Essence 2 remote control operates your TV and Set-top- box (SAT,Cable,Freeview) as if they were one. Easy setup in 3 short steps, which takes less than a minute! It's the perfect solution for controlling any television and Satellite (Freeview) boxes. Easy control of your devices as on your original remote!

Information

21 Reviews

Everything foods and electric

4 stars

Everything foods and electric

Worked great .

5 stars

We bought this remote when we were on holiday in our Motorhome and forgot ours, it was excellent and worked first time with no problems.

one for all essence 2 in 1 (remote)

4 stars

good easy to use simply tune then works with any tv brilliant for students

So Cool

5 stars

This remote was so easy to use we linked into our T/V within 3mins full functionality, even easier than the original remote!

Very good

5 stars

Very happy with this product, easy to use. Well packaged and clear instructions.

Worked a treat!

5 stars

Brought it a month ago as my puppy had ate my other remote! Works brilliantly and soooooo easy to set up.

Easy to set up

5 stars

Wondered whether it would actually work with my tv even though it said for all TVs. Even my young kids can use it.

Simple and quick to use

5 stars

Having had issues with other Universal remotes which were difficult to set up and took ages to find the right codes, I was delighted to find Tesco's one very quick and easy. One number and I was set up in less than a minute!!! Fantastic!!!!!!!

Good quality item

5 stars

It took about two minutes to pair this remote to both my TV and my freeview box. It works faultlessly every time. I highly recommend it

easy to use

5 stars

when I purchased this remote I thought it would be hard to set up, but it was so easy I could not believe it it is by far the best remote I have ever used.

