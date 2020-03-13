O4a Essence 2-1 Remote

Everything foods and electric
Worked great .
We bought this remote when we were on holiday in our Motorhome and forgot ours, it was excellent and worked first time with no problems.
one for all essence 2 in 1 (remote)
good easy to use simply tune then works with any tv brilliant for students
So Cool
This remote was so easy to use we linked into our T/V within 3mins full functionality, even easier than the original remote!
Very good
Very happy with this product, easy to use. Well packaged and clear instructions.
Worked a treat!
Brought it a month ago as my puppy had ate my other remote! Works brilliantly and soooooo easy to set up.
Easy to set up
Wondered whether it would actually work with my tv even though it said for all TVs. Even my young kids can use it.
Simple and quick to use
Having had issues with other Universal remotes which were difficult to set up and took ages to find the right codes, I was delighted to find Tesco's one very quick and easy. One number and I was set up in less than a minute!!! Fantastic!!!!!!!
Good quality item
It took about two minutes to pair this remote to both my TV and my freeview box. It works faultlessly every time. I highly recommend it
easy to use
when I purchased this remote I thought it would be hard to set up, but it was so easy I could not believe it it is by far the best remote I have ever used.